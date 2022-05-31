ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

5/31: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

By Crystal Stevenson
Lake Charles American Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Calcasieu Parish School Board reported the following arrests:. Destiny Rose Papion, 29, 1511 Summit St. — aggravated assault with a firearm. Xavier Alexander Phillips, 30, Atascoita, Texas — domestic abuse battery. Anthony Detwan Lancaster Jr., 22, 2007 Pear St....

www.americanpress.com

westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Arrest Report June 2, 2022

The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's office:. Alicia Maxine Edwards Kemp, age 38, of DeRidder, was arrested and charged with one count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle. Bond was set at $7500.00. Kemp remains in the VPSO jail. Morgan D. Smith, age 32, of Leesville,...
VERNON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Missing Lake Charles man found

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - UPDATE: The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says Mr. Conner has been safely located and is being transported to a local hospital to be checked out. Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an elderly Lake Charles man, according to the Calcasieu Parish...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - June 2, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 2, 2022. Michael Paul Guidry, 38, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $1,000; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D. Walter Terrell Collins III, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; instate detainer. Tamara Shadel Lebron, 30, Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities Searching for Suspect Involved in Lake Charles CVS Store Break In and Theft

Authorities Searching for Suspect Involved in Lake Charles CVS Store Break In and Theft. On June 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Lake Charles, Louisiana reported that they are are looking for a suspect in connection with a break in and theft at a CVS store. According to police, in the early morning hours on Wednesday, May 11, the suspect seen in the photo and video shattered the front door of CVS on Ryan Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The suspect entered the pharmacy and stole medications then fled the store on foot.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Lake Arthur man accused of selling drugs to minors online

An 18-year-old Lake Arthur man is accused of selling drugs to juveniles online. Jude Anthony Martin was arrested Thursday on charges of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (Schedule I) and sale, distribute, make available to minors. Bond is set at $10,000. Jeff...
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
KPLC TV

COLD CASE: missing Leesville man, Bradley Stracener

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What happened to Bradley Stracener? That’s what the Leesville man’s family and law enforcement are questioning several years after he disappeared. “God gave him to me, and I am going to get answers before I leave this world,” Toni James, Stracener’s mother said....
LEESVILLE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: CPSO trustee who walked off job detail found

Update: Young has been located and taken into custody. He will be charged with simple escape. Inmate trustee Stacy G. Young, 52, last known address 3340 Burson Road in Lake Charles, walked off his trustee job at the Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy, located at 3958 Mallard Cove in Lake Charles, Thursday afternoon.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck on LA 12

Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish on June 1, 2022, shortly before 5:00 p.m. David J. Riley, 30, of DeRidder, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. According to preliminary findings, a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck driven by Taylor A. Maye, 21, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was traveling west on LA 12. Maye crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone for reasons that are still being investigated. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 when it was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.
DERIDDER, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Drinks
westcentralsbest.com

KPLC TV

Vernon Sheriff: Crime ring believed to be stealing fuel from convenience stores

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says it has seen a rise in fuel theft at convenience stores in the area. Numerous convenience stores within the outlying areas of Vernon have reported “significant fuel thefts,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies believe that the suspects are involved in an organized theft ring.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Passenger killed in Wednesday afternoon crash

A DeRidder man was killed in a late afternoon crash Wednesday near the intersection of La. 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish. Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said the crash claimed the life of 30-year-old David J. Riley. Senegal said the preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 Chevrolet Express...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities searching for Lake Arthur burglary suspect

Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Arthur Police Department is searching for a suspect in a local burglary. Police are asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Aaron Joseph Guidry or has information on the burglary to contact them at (337) 774-2411. All calls will remain anonymous.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
KLFY News 10

New Iberia fight ends with woman stabbed

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A fight in the 600 block of Robertson St. in New Iberia ended with a woman being stabbed, according to police. Police say they originally responded to a call about the fight in the 300 block of Daigre St., but as they investigated, they found the fight originated on Robertson […]
L'Observateur

