A Webster man stopped for speeding in Leesburg is accused of giving a phony name to the officer who pulled him over. Darvis Rashad Dorsey, 30, was arrested Saturday and charged with giving a false ID to law enforcement and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Lake County Jail records show Dorsey was also arrested eight days earlier, on May 20, for failure to appear in court on charges of driving with a suspended license and not having his motor vehicle registration.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO