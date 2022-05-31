ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parks, LA

Tabasco at The Last Supper

By Scott Brazda
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uHMg_0fvsQooZ00

It was 2005, 2006, and Father Bryce Sibley was the new pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church in the St. Martin Parish town of Parks.

He wanted round, medallion paintings hung above the congregation.

“To make St. Joe’s in Parks look a bit more beautiful,” says Sibley. “To make it a bit more attractive for those who came to worship.”

He hired artist Christie Hebert Hollier to do one of those paintings; and he wanted her to add a rather unique element to—of all things—the Last Supper.

“I had the artist put a little bottle of Tabasco sauce on the table next to St. Peter,” smiles Sibley, “and I thought people knew it was there but, 15 years later, it kind of explodes and people are sort of like, ‘How did it get there?’”

An even bigger question was, ‘Is this even real ?’, and asking that were the Tabasco people themselves.

In fact, in February of this year, Tabasco archivist Shane Bernard sent a letter to the new pastor at St. Joseph, Father Nicholas DuPre’. DuPre’ had never looked himself, so he soon grabbed a ladder in an attempt to solve the mystery.

“My first reaction is that Shane is going to be glad is that this image is not trying to say, ‘Find shapes in the clouds’,” explains DuPre’. “It is clearly a bottle of Tabasco. It doesn’t quite have the lettering, but it has the color, it has the shape, and it’s where is should be: next to a plate of food.”

DuPre’ has embraced his predecessor’s vision, and he loves how Tabasco At The Last Supper has put forth the collaboration of messages and themes.

“I think it gives us a human side of what we do. As Catholics, we have a meal at the heart of the way we worship God, so I see it as a beautiful and humorous marriage of our Catholic culture and our local and Cajun culture.”

As for Father Sibley, while it was never his grand plan to have the Tabasco At The Last Supper become a cultural phenomenon of sorts 16-or-17 years later, he does see this as perhaps a golden opportunity to present an invitation to the public.

“There’s a humor, Jesus is humorous, there’s humor in scripture,” adds Sibley. “Quite often I think being funny is a great tool for evangelization. If people are going to come to the church just to look at this, maybe sit and take some time for prayer, who knows?”

“Maybe people will be brought back to the church.”

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 2

Related
kadn.com

Vision For A More Colorful Community

New Iberia, La (KADN)- One painter had a vision that came true with just a slide of his paintbrush. as he looks back at the community he grew up with, he knows making a change with just a dash of paint could touch the community around him. Here in New...
NEW IBERIA, LA
KATC News

Lafayette church service marks Memorial Day

To mark Memorial Day, Lafayette citizens gathered in church today to honor those soldiers who lost lives in service of our country. Lafayette Diocese Bishop Douglas Deshotel says the service was to make sure we remember the sacrifices many made for our freedom.
LAFAYETTE, LA
107 JAMZ

Things To Know For Ben Terry Benefit This Saturday June 4

Coming up this Saturday in Lake Charles is the Ben terry Benefit with live music, food, and a huge auction inside the Burton Coliseum. The benefit is to help our local weatherman Ben Terry with medical expenses as he is fighting colon cancer for the second time and a portion of the proceeds will also go to the American Cancer Society of Southwest Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WAFB

Annual Blessing of the Boats comes through

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dozens of boaters and paddlers lined up along the edge of False River to receive a special blessing. This tradition includes the playing of taps, a moment of silence for fallen soldiers, and a wreath-laying ceremony. Residents, like Ethel Kalvert, say this is the perfect...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Parks, LA
gueydantoday.com

‘It is time’: DeHart retires from teaching after 55 years in the classroom

She has taught at J.H. Williams in Abbeville for 34 of the 55 years. When Kay Landry DeHart began teaching, the year was 1967, and Lyndon B. Johnson was the president of the United States, the Vietnam War was taking place, and the price of gas was 33 cents a gallon. This year, 2022, DeHart has decided to retire from teaching, which brings an end to 55 years in education.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KATC News

IPAC hosting poboys and puppies adoption event

The Iberia Parish Animal Shelter will have an adoption event for the public to attend. IPAC along with the Frosted Apron will host Poboys and Puppies to get the animals in the shelter adopted. Along with adoptions, attendees can enjoy free food, face painting, fun jumps, live music, and sausage poboys.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
KATC News

Two Acadiana guardsmen awarded Distinguished Service Cross

Two Acadiana Louisiana guardsmen were recognized for heroism recently. Louisiana Army National Guardsmen Sgt. Christian M. Jaubert, a native of Broussard, and Staff Sgt. Dillon J. Mandeville, a native of New Iberia,received the Louisiana National Guard Distinguished Service Cross on May 31 during a Lafayette awards ceremony.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
99.9 KTDY

11 Must See Places in Acadiana

Lafayette, Louisiana is known for many things but one of the main things I love about this city is that is just a drive away from some of the coolest little towns around. If you are looking to explore over the summer then Lafayette is the best starting place for it.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

American Flags Removed From Graves of Veterans in Mamou

Some in the Mamou area are asking what happened to the American flags they put on or near the graves of loved ones who once served our country. I was recently contacted by a few parishioners of St. Ann's Catholic Church in regards to U.S. flags disappearing from the gravesites of those who served their country, so I called the church to ask about this.
MAMOU, LA
brproud.com

Drive-thru meals to be distributed throughout June in GBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Child Nutrition Service of the Diocese of Baton Rouge will have drive-thru meals to distribute throughout the month of June. The drive-thru meal service will be provided at all sites but walk-up service will be available. Everyone should maintain proper social distancing. At...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tabasco
KPLC TV

A vision by local veteran supporters could soon become a reality

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vision by local veteran supporters could soon become a reality. They want a monument at the Southwest Louisiana veterans cemetery to memorialize those buried there. After cutting through all of the red tape, they’re now ready to accept donations. While the veterans home...
JENNINGS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KLFY.com

Acadiana Eats Kitchen: JB’s Cruisin Cuisine

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Known for their plate lunches and barbeque Sundays, JB’s Cruisin Cuisine showed off their menu in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen this week. Where are they located: 2201 Moss St. When are they open: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday – Sunday. How can you contact...
LAFAYETTE, LA
365traveler.com

12 OUTSTANDING THINGS TO DO IN LAKE CHARLES, LA

Whether you’re visiting Lake Charles, LA for business or pleasure, there’s plenty to keep you entertained. This quaint town is on the picturesque Lake Charles coastline and is home to shops, restaurants, and attractions. From exploring the many parks and museums to enjoying the local cuisine, there’s something...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
99.9 KTDY

Southside High Band Makes Trip to Disney World

The Southside High School Band was invited to participate in the Magic Kingdom Parade on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Disney World. It is an honor to be invited to participate in any parade, especially a parade that is out of state. But Disney World! It is beyond amazing that these students got the opportunity to showcase their skills on a national stage in the happiest place on earth.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Grab and go student meals available in June

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting Wednesday, June 1, the Child Nutrition Service of the Diocese of Baton Rouge will distribute free grab-and-go meals to students from 9-11 a.m. at various sites throughout the area. According to the Diocese of Baton Rouge, each student will receive a package containing five...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy