Gloucester County, VA

Police investigate death of swimmer found near York River shoreline

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. - Police are investigating a death after a swimmer that was reported missing in the York River was found unresponsive Monday night.

On Monday, at 7:01 p.m., Gloucester County Sheriff's Office Communications received a call of a missing swimmer in the area of the Cappahosic boat landing on the York River.

A multi-agency search and rescue operation went underway in the area.

Around 7:46 p.m., an unresponsive woman was found near the shoreline of the York River in the 6000 block of Allmondsville Road, which is just north of Cappahosic Landing.

39-year-old Crystal Dawn Hilton, of Little Plymouth, was taken to the Riverside Walter Reed Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division is conducting a death investigation on this incident. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

No further information will be released at this time as this remains an active investigation.

