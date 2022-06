Sarafina Bush ’12 majored in French and minored in dance at Adelphi, but she found her true calling designing costumes for student productions performed in the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center. That path took her to New York City, where she worked in costume design and productions such as Pass Over and MJ the Musical. Now she’s been nominated for a Tony Award in the category of Best Costume Design of a Play for her work on for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf, by renowned playwright and poet Ntozake Shange.

