UTAH CAMPING: Take your trash with you

By Ryan Bittan
 3 days ago

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – For many Utahns, Memorial Day is the unofficial kick-off to summer, and that means camping season is in full effect.

A handful of camping sites in northern Utah are closed to the public, however, thanks to campers leaving their trash behind.

Not only does trash ruin the habitat for many species, but state wildlife officials say it attracts black bears, especially when we’re in a drought and their natural food sources are limited.

Officials say you should keep all food sources out of reach of bears while you’re camping and take all trash when you leave, even the smallest wrappers.

State wildlife officials also say black bears usually go out of their way to avoid people, but may be less predictable this summer because of the drought.

