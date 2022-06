YORK – In 2021, York County had its highest number of people on probation ever, according to a report made this week by Carrie Rodriguez, director of District 5 Probation. Rodriguez made her annual report for the York County Commissioners during their regular meeting and said there were 506 people, in York County, who were on probation during the 2021 calendar year.

