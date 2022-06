DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan trio has been charged with the assault and robbery of a man at a Dothan motel. On Sunday, a man was invited to a local motel by a female acquaintance. While there, the man was assaulted by two other individuals who were hiding and waiting on him, according to Dothan Police.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO