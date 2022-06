(MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ) -- Nonprofit organizations with arts-based missions that are located in and operate in Middlesex County and that have an annual budget of $500,000 or less are encouraged to apply for funding through the Arts Institute of Middlesex County. Applications will be reviewed by an external grants panel. Applications are being accepted from now through midnight on July 18, 2022. They will be holding several technical assistance workshops in both in-person and virtual formats.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO