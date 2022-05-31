Night Markets in Alton start Thursday

Nostalgia is treated in much the same way personal kinks are — that is to say, we all have nostalgia for something, but indulging too much is culturally frowned upon no matter who you are or where you’re at in the world. But we're not here to judge or poke fun at what you decide to do in your free time. Instead, we're here to give you the lowdown on all your old favorites coming to town, such as REO Speedwagon and Styx at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Friday, June 3. Likewise, if you're looking for a show that you might feel nostalgic for 25 years from now, we suggest checking out at JSL @ 25, an anniversary celebration of Jazz St. Louis going down at the the Harold & Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz on June 8. On a sour side note, Animal Collective at the Pageant on June 3 has been postponed to a later date — and that's just one of a handful of shows that have been canceled this week. Read on for our guide to the best concerts in St. Louis this week, and be sure to check online for any cancellations or COVID-19 precautions, as they will differ from venue to venue.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO