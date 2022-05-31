ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Night Markets in Alton start Thursday

By Dylan Suttles
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
ALTON - The Alton Night Market, an offshoot of Alton Main Street's Farmers' and Artisans' Market, starts Thursday, June 2, from 7-10 p.m. at the lot adjacent to Jacoby Arts  Center, at Broadway and Henry streets. The Night Market will be offering an outdoor experience of live music, art and other...

The Telegraph

Epic Food Month kicks off with pizza week Monday

ALTON - The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau kicks off its Epic Food Month Monday, June 6 with Epic Pizza Week. From June 6 through July 1, the tourism bureau is promoting four weeks of great grub throughout the Riverbend. Participating restaurant in Alton are Bluff City Grill, Great Rivers Tap & Grill, Johnson's Corner Restaurant, Alton Sports Tap, Decaro's, Mac's Downtown and Town Club of Alton, Inc. For a full restaurant list, visit https://www.riversandroutes.com/events/epic-food-month/.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Miles Davis Festival planned Saturday

he Miles Davis Committee will host the 17th annual Miles Davis Jazz Festival this year.  The Miles Davis Jazz Festival will be 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Post Commons, 300 Alby St., in Alton, led by Mistress of Ceremony Alton 4th Ward Alderwoman Rosie Brown. The committee will award three students with $500 scholarships for college.
The Telegraph

Craftsmen alter Alton airspace

John Badman|The Telegraph Craftsmen from Tycon Builders in Alton were working Thursday to put a new roof over the sanctuary portion of St. Mary's Catholic Middle School on Milton Road. The unusual shape of the structure presented some challenges, but the roofers were blessed by temperatures in the low 70s. The moderate temperatures and sunshine are expected to be here through the weekend, although Sunday carries a slight chance of rain. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Dinky replica to be unveiled in Grafton

The Dinky railbus returns to Grafton on Saturday - sort of. Before the construction of Illinois 100, also known as the Great River Road, the Illinois Central Railroad Company launched a railbus in the 1920s that operated between Alton and Grafton. The original vehicle was a city bus configured with wheels for railroad tracks that made stops in Elsah and Chautauqua. Local residents knew the railbus simply as the "Dinky".
GRAFTON, IL
The Telegraph

More road closures listed in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County officials are alerting those visiting the Administration Building or courthouse in downtown Edwardsville about changing road closures. Closures on St. Louis Street will be alternating day-to-day from one end of the street to the other; 2nd Street remains closed.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

This Week In Pictures

ALTON - Each week award-winning photographer John Badman of The Telegraph captures images of the Riverbend. Here is a sampling of his photographs from this week. They also appear in the weekend issue of The Telegraph.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Granite City gets grant

GRANITE CITY — A preservation project in Granite City is among grant recipients announced by Landmarks Illinois. The group has awarded $24,500 in matching grant funds to eight preservation projects across the state through the Preservation Heritage Fund, the Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois and the Timuel D. Black Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago’s South Side grant programs. The grant recipients are located in Chicago, Granite City, Naperville, New Holland and Winnebago.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Monmouth notes area grads

MONMOUTH — Two area students were among those graduating last month from Monmouth College. Graduates included Kara Carnes of Bethalto, the daughter of Michael and Sarah Carnes, and Piper Miller of Virden, the daughter of Russell and Dianna Miller of Virden.
MONMOUTH, IL
The Telegraph

Enjoy Illinois 300 billed as 'great weekend for all'

The first ever Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race this weekend in Madison is expected to generate more than $60 million and attract some 83,000 fans. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday joined World Wide Technology Raceway owner/CEO Curtis Francois and several state officials at the track to celebrate the historic, sell-out race. Pritzker also proclaimed June 5 as "Richard Petty Day" in honor of the most decorated NASCAR driver of all time who took questions, and a lap, at the track on Friday.
MADISON, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: June 2 to 8

Nostalgia is treated in much the same way personal kinks are — that is to say, we all have nostalgia for something, but indulging too much is culturally frowned upon no matter who you are or where you’re at in the world. But we're not here to judge or poke fun at what you decide to do in your free time. Instead, we're here to give you the lowdown on all your old favorites coming to town, such as REO Speedwagon and Styx at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Friday, June 3. Likewise, if you're looking for a show that you might feel nostalgic for 25 years from now, we suggest checking out at JSL @ 25, an anniversary celebration of Jazz St. Louis going down at the the Harold & Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz on June 8. On a sour side note, Animal Collective at the Pageant on June 3 has been postponed to a later date — and that's just one of a handful of shows that have been canceled this week. Read on for our guide to the best concerts in St. Louis this week, and be sure to check online for any cancellations or COVID-19 precautions, as they will differ from venue to venue.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Behind bars: Riverfront fence gets upgrade

ALTON — Thomas Hans, an employee of Morrissey Contracting in Godfrey, applies an epoxy paint Thursday to the fence along the river in Alton's Riverfront Park. Hans and a fellow worker were tasked with the job of painting the entire fence which was erected several years ago on the lock wall of the old Alton Lock and Dam 26.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Cranes tackle Ardent task

John Badman|The Telegraph After several hours of work Friday, and the help of two giant cranes, workers from Ardent Mills in Alton removed the large elbow pipe from a dust filtration system on the Mississippi River side of the mill. Budrovich Crane in St. Louis used two German made cranes, one to lift workers in a bucket and the other to secure and lower the pipe. Workers at the mill said the pipe needed repairs as part of the facility's regular maintenance. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Rookery topic of June 14 talk

ALTON – As a part of their Speaker Series, The Sierra Club will host an event on Tuesday, June 14 at the Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., in Alton to discuss the heron and egret rookery restoration project currently taking place in the Metro East area.
saucemagazine.com

11 food events to check out in St. Louis this month

June 3 to 4 – 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Main Street, Collinsville, internationalhorseradishfestival.com. Come for the bloody mary contest, stay for the local food and horseradish root toss. There are also local craft vendors; a new kids area in the city hall parking lot; a car show on Saturday; live entertainment; cornhole at Old Herald Brewery & Distillery and more. This is a great family-friendly festival celebrating the Horseradish Capital of the World. Free admission.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Thriller: Dragons beat Springfield in opener

ALTON - Noah Bush didn't get to pitch often in the spring at Iowa Western Community College. "No, not a whole lot," Bush said. "I got about 10 innings, a little under. They kind of played me in the field a little more. I felt like I got shorted."
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Mettler-Cherry joins NGRREC

EAST ALTON - Former Southwestern Illinois College Dean of Math and Sciences Paige Mettler-Cherry has joined the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRRECsm), a division of Lewis and Clark Community College, as the new Director of Operations and Strategic Initiatives. As part of NGRREC's leadership team, Mettler-Cherry will be responsible for overseeing the strategic direction for the education and conservation departments, along with supporting research operations. "My career in higher education gives me the best of both worlds, working with students and conducting research," she said. "I am passionate about conservation and love introducing students to science, ecology and the great outdoors."
EAST ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

8 face felony theft charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Belleville woman was charged Wednesday with online theft. Mackalle D. Golliday, 23, of Belleville, was charged June 1 with two counts of unlawful online theft by deception, both Class 2 felonies.
GRANITE CITY, IL
