One NFL quarterback could make some unwanted history this year. As mentioned by Pro Football Talk, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is on the verge of losing to all 32 NFL teams and would be the first quarterback to reach that mark. As of now, Ryan, who previously played for the Atlanta Falcons, has lost to 29 teams, and even if he doesn't reach 32 this year, the 2016 NFL MVP could still set a record.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO