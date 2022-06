TAMARAC – Florida's vast condo communities are preparing for big changes after the legislature approved a safety bill during the recent special session.To prevent another Surfside tragedy that claimed 98 lives a year ago, lawmakers approved a bill that requires all buildings at least three-stories high to be Recertified after 30 years – 25 years if within three miles of the coast – set aside reserves for repairs and require inspection reports to be given to condo owners.Gryte Kuncaitis has lived at Lime Bay in Tamarac for 10 years. She is treasurer of the condo board and concerned about the...

TAMARAC, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO