HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — People who missed last week’s primary contests but still want to vote in the June 21 runoff election, here is what you need to know:. Alabama voters have until this Friday at the close of business to hand-deliver a voter registration form to their local board of registrars. Voters have until Monday at midnight to electronically register to vote on the Alabama Secretary of State’s website.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO