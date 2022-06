President Joe Biden has said that he wasn’t made aware of the baby formula shortage crisis until April, but industry leaders said they raised the alarm two months earlier. During a joint briefing on Wednesday, the senior vice president at baby formula manufacturer Reckitt, Robert Cleveland, said that “we knew from the very beginning that this would be a very serious event”. Mr Biden and five baby formula executives laid out differing timelines during the virtual event hosted at the White House to discuss the administration’s work to boost formula production. Following reports of unsanitary conditions, the crisis began...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO