Southside, AL

Guns, drugs recovered from 100-person house party in east Alabama

By Drew Taylor
wdhn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the weekend, police were called to a noise complaint at a home in Southside, where they found over 100 people at a house party, as well as guns and drugs. On Sunday, the Southside Police Department responded...

www.wdhn.com

