Guns, drugs recovered from 100-person house party in east Alabama

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 5/22/2022 -5/29/2022. There were a total of 200 answered calls for service. There were 41 criminal incident/ offense reports taken. There were six felony arrests made and 11 misdemeanor arrests. There were eight traffic accidents, 101 traffic stops, and 25 citations issued. There were also three warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO