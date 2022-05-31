ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York mayors meet virtually to call for end to gun violence

By Rachel Niemi
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayors from across New York came together in a first-of-its-kind way to call for an end to gun violence. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown hosted eight other mayors for a virtual press conference on Tuesday to start National Gun Violence Awareness Month. Community anti-violence groups joined the mayors, and said now is...

