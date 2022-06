After including former UFC fighter Paige VanZant in storylines involving American Top Team and signing her to a contract, AEW waited a bit before giving her an in-ring debut. That came in a six-person mixed tag match at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas on May 29, and now VanZant can’t wait to get back in the ring — this time on her own. The Schmo talked with VanZant after Double or Nothing to get her assessment on how her first ever pro wrestling match turned out. Her team, which included TNT Champion Scorpio Sky and his Men of the Year...

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO