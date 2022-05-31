ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic, Nadal clash for 59th time in French Open blockbuster

By Thomas SAMSON, JULIEN DE ROSA, Dave JAMES
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n5DYc_0fvsOWNR00
Last match in Paris? Rafael Nadal reacts after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime /AFP

Novak Djokovic renews his 16-year rivalry with Rafael Nadal at the French Open on Tuesday with a semi-final spot at stake and where victory for the world number one could end the 13-time champion's Roland Garros career.

Nadal, who turns 36 on Friday, puts his record of 109 wins and just three losses in Paris since his title-winning debut in 2005 on the line against the defending champion.

The Spaniard was taken to five sets for only the third time at the tournament by 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round.

In the immediate aftermath of that victory, Nadal admitted that not only was this year's French Open at stake but possibly his entire playing future.

"I know my situation, and I accept it," said Nadal, who arrived in Paris unsure if he would be able to take part after suffering a recurrence of a chronic foot injury which has plagued him for most of his career.

"I am just enjoying the fact that I am here for one more year. And being honest, every match that I play here, I don't know if it's going to be my last at Roland Garros."

Overall, Djokovic leads Nadal 30-28 since their first career meeting at the 2006 French Open.

Nadal has a 19-8 edge on clay and has won seven of the pair's nine meetings in Paris.

Djokovic, however, came out on top in the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2021 on his way to a second title.

- Night fears -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KhI0M_0fvsOWNR00
Physical challenge: Novak Djokovic /AFP

That defeat took a physical toll on Nadal who then skipped Wimbledon, the Olympics and the US Open.

With Djokovic deported from Melbourne on the eve of the Australian Open, Nadal seized the opportunity to claim a record-setting 21st Grand Slam title, breaking a tie with Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Djokovic has reached the last eight with ease. He has won 22 sets in a row, a run stretching back to his Italian Open triumph in Rome.

"Playing Nadal in Roland Garros is always a physical battle," said Djokovic.

Adding an extra twist was a battle of wills over scheduling which Nadal lost Monday when organisers selected the quarter-final for the night session under the Court Philippe Chatrier lights.

"I don't like to play on clay during the night, because the humidity is higher, the ball is slower, and there can be very heavy conditions especially when it's cold," said Nadal.

Djokovic hinted he would prefer to face Nadal as late as possible.

"All I will say is Rafa and I would make different requests," he said.

"But requests are not always accepted. The tournament director, along with TV, broadcasters, I think in the end of the day that that's who decides."

Toni Nadal, the Spaniard's uncle and former coach, insisted his nephew will "go the limit".

"The pain is tiring. Rafael takes part because he thinks he has a chance to win, but with the pain the options are reduced and you cannot make an effort of this calibre every year," Toni told Radio Estadio Noche.

"Each year is more difficult but he will go to the limit, as usual."

Iga Swiatek came out on the side of Nadal when she was asked to describe the benefits of being world number one.

"Well, I really enjoy when I have a request about what hour I want to play and they are actually listening. That's nice," said the Pole.

Carlos Alcaraz, who faces Alexander Zverev later Tuesday, said it would have been "unfair" if he was ordered to play after 9pm for the third time.

- Alcaraz show -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ZM7O_0fvsOWNR00
Top teen: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz /AFP

Alcaraz, 19, is the youngest man to make the last eight in Paris since Djokovic in 2006.

He boasts a 2022 clay-court record of 20 wins against just one loss. For the year, he is 32-3.

The sixth seed had to save a match point to defeat compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the second round but has otherwise been unburdened by expectations.

Alcaraz tackles third-seeded Zverev having defeated the German in the final of the Madrid Masters where he also knocked out both Nadal and Djokovic.

While Djokovic, Nadal, Zverev and Alcaraz battle in the top of the draw, the bottom section has been blown wide open by the fourth-round exits of second-ranked Daniil Medvedev and number four Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 2021 runner-up.

As a result, one of Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev or 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic will make Sunday's final.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Alcaraz sends cool note after losing at French Open

Carlos Alcaraz has had a brilliant year on the court, but his run at the French Open came to an end on Tuesday. The teenager still had a great attitude despite his loss. Alcaraz lost in four sets to Sascha Zverev in the quarterfinals of the French 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9-7). Though the 19-year-old would have liked to win, he is using the loss as a learning experience.
TENNIS
The Spun

Tennis Fans Not Happy With Nadal vs. Djokovic Broadcasting News

Tennis legends Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will face off this afternoon for the 59th time ever. Unfortunately for fans, it will be tough to watch their French Open quarterfinal match. It is only being televised on the Tennis Channel, which is available to 61 million people, according to the Washington Post.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal delivers further retirement warning after beating Novak Djokovic at French Open

Rafael Nadal described his win over Novak Djokovic at the French Open as ’emotional’ but warned he still fears this year will be his last at the tournament. Nadal, who is chasing a 14th title at Roland Garros, faced Djokovic for the 59th time on Tuesday and managed to dominate the key moments before claiming a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 win in just over four hours.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Philippe Chatrier
SFGate

French Open updates | Nadal tops Djokovic in 4-set thriller

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Rafael Nadal has beaten Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4) in a monumental match in the quarterfinals to move a step closer to his 14th championship at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament and 22nd major trophy overall.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Spaniard
SPORTbible

Camila Giorgi's Father Caught Vaping In The Stands During French Open

The dad of Italian tennis star Camila Giorgi has been caught attempting to have a sneaky vape during his daughter’s fourth-round clash in the French Open. Camila was up against Daria Kasatkina for a place in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros when the camera panned to her father and coach Sergio Giorgi in the stands.
TENNIS
Reuters

Wimbledon situation 'lose-lose' right now, says McEnroe

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - Tennis great John McEnroe said Wimbledon was wrong to ban Russian and Belarusian players after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine but wished the sport's governing bodies had not retaliated by stripping the Grand Slam of ranking points. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which organises...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Roland Garros 2022: Camila Giorgi's dad CAUGHT secretly smoking!

Camila Giorgi this morning was defeated with a double 6-2 by Darya Kastakina, thus stopping her run in the round of 16 of the Roland Garros 2022. The tennis player from the Italian county Marches, who eliminated the number 7 in the world Aryna Sabalenka, playing good tennis during the Parisian tournament, achieved her best career result at the French Open, landing for the first time in the fourth round.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
French Open
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Tennis World Usa

Henrik Stenson: "We will follow all the players"

"It is clear that the Ryder Cup generates a festive, respectful and competitive environment. We want to win and the contribution of Italian and European fans will be fundamental" Henrik Stenson said this at his first press conference - at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome - as captain of the Europe team at the Ryder Cup 2023.
GOLF
Financial World

Mats Wilander: "Tennis is not entertainment"

In an interview with L'Équipe, Mats Wilander focused on the same issues and his statements sound like a real response to Toni Nadal's appeal: "Sport is serious. It can be fun, but it's serious. And enough of this show craze," Wilander said. "Since I arrived in Paris, I almost...
TENNIS
AFP

Stade de France prepares for first match since Champions League chaos

Less than a week after the chaotic scenes that marred the Champions League final, the Stade de France in Paris will be the centre of attention again as the French national team play Denmark on Friday before an expected capacity crowd. There has not been a France national football team game at the Stade de France without crowd restrictions since November 2019.
UEFA
UPI News

French Open tennis: Iga Swiatek, Marin Cilic advance to semifinals

June 1 (UPI) -- No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek moved into the semifinals at the French Open with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Jessica Pegula on Wednesday in Paris. With her triumph, Swiatek extended her winning streak to 33 matches -- the longest on tour since Serena Williams won 34 straight matches in 2013.
TENNIS
Reuters

Failure to manage emotions costs Rublev again

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - Seventh seed Andrey Rublev blamed his failure to control his emotions for his French Open exit after the Russian lost 5-7 6-3 6-4 3-6 7-6(2) to Marin Cilic in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. Rublev made a solid start on Court Philippe-Chatrier, taking the first set...
TENNIS
AFP

Derby maestro Stoute's talent has stood the test of time: Holding

Cricket-loving Michael Stoute, who could train his sixth Epsom Derby winner with Desert Crown on Saturday, is a "Test match rather than a T20 player" in that he likes to be patient with his horses, his close friend Michael Holding told AFP. At 76 years of age Stoute is not about to alter a formula that has worked so well for him even if owners like most of us want "instant gratification", added the West Indies cricket icon. "He is a Test match player he is not a T20 player." 
SPORTS
AFP

AFP

64K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy