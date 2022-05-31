ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trotwood, OH

Victim identified from fatal Trotwood shooting

By Katie Shatsby
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sOdul_0fvsOSqX00

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The victim of a shooting on West Sherry Drive in Trotwood has been identified.

Police identify person of interest in fatal Trotwood shooting

According to Trotwood police, officers were called to West Sherry Drive around 3:20 p.m. on Monday. When police arrived on scene, they found a man on the ground . Police reported he died of his injuries at the scene.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 40-year-old Bobby A. Daniels of Trotwood.

Police reported that they are looking for 40-year-old Anthony Smith as a person of interest in the shooting.

Shooting victim dead after knocking on person’s front door

If you have any information on the incident, you can give it anonymously at www.crimestoppers.com or by phone at 937-854-3988.

