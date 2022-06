On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss how we can reach young men like the self-described white supremacist and antisemite who shot and killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York. According to a document written by the 18-year-old white shooter, he researched a zip code with a high percentage of Black residents. We'll speak with former white supremacists about how we can reach young men before they embrace racism and commit acts of violence.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO