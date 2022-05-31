Former Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann found not guilty in special counsel probe
Michael Sussmann, a former attorney for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, was found...www.cbsnews.com
Michael Sussmann, a former attorney for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, was found...www.cbsnews.com
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2