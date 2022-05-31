ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox Games with Gold gives out Super Meat Boy, Aven Colony, and more in June

By Owen S. Good
Polygon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour more games will be available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in June as part of Microsoft’s Games with Gold program: Aven Colony, Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition, Super Meat Boy,...

www.polygon.com

Engadget

The Morning After: A first look at the DeLorean EV

Good morning and welcome back! If you had time off yesterday, I hope you enjoyed it. And if you didn’t, I hope you survived your Monday. Due to Memorial Day, it was a relatively quiet tech news day, but we did get a glimpse at a new DeLorean. Yes, DeLorean Motor Company is making an EV. should arrive with a 100kWh battery pack, capable of 0 to 60MPH in 2.99 seconds, and a heady $175,000 price.
CARS
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Seafoam" Coming Next Year: First Look

In 1989, the Air Jordan 4 was released to the world and from then on, a star was born. This is a shoe that continues to get a lot of love from sneakerheads and every year, it also gets a ton of new colorways. Jumpman is very much aware of how good this shoe is and there is no doubt that it is a sneaker that lends itself well to unique colorways.
APPAREL
GeekyGadgets

June Xbox Update Lets You View Secret Achievements

Achievement enthusiasts will love that their hobby just got a lot easier. This is because, after a new Xbox update, you’ll be able to view secret achievements from wherever you are playing an Xbox game. Before, the console would let you know an achievement was secret, but you’d have to search online to figure out what it was. But starting this month, you can choose to reveal secret achievements, according to a new Xbox Wire blog post.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Here's the Diablo Immortal release roadmap

Blizzard has laid out the release roadmap for Diablo Immortal (opens in new tab)'s ahead of its full launch on June 2nd, which if you haven't heard is coming to PC after all (opens in new tab), in addition to mobile devices. You can already pre-load Diablo Immortal for PC right now, via Battle.net, and can consult the handy chart for when it'll properly kick off. A single account will work across both PC and mobile devices.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Hard West 2 blends strategy and style together seamlessly in a cowboy caper

A simple train robbery job that seemed like a good idea has gone way off the rails. I mean that literally; the train has sprouted an endless stream of otherworldly legs and is running off into the wilderness, and now it’s chock-full of ghosts, ghouls, and a devil. The situation is definitely not ideal, but I’ve got a squad full of scrappy frontier fighters to sort things out. As we tumble off the train and into a frigid, surreal version of the American West, I’m confident that things will end up being OK — until my gang finds themselves in the next bizarre, inevitably violent pickle.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Warhammer 40K gets a delightfully retro Doom clone called Boltgun

Warhammer 40,000 is going retro in a new, Doom-esque, ’90s-inspired first-person shooter, called Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, which is coming to consoles and PC in 2023. Games Workshop and Auroch Digital announced their new Space Marine “boomer shooter” on Wednesday at the Warhammer Skulls showcase, revealing a nostalgia-infused trailer for Boltgun.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Wolfenstein: The New Order is free on the Epic Games Store

Wolfenstein: The New Order is currently free on the Epic Games Store, and can be added to users’ accounts until June 9. The freebie is part of the Epic Games Mega Sale, which includes steep discounts on a whole host of titles and weekly free PC games. Previous offerings have included Borderlands 3 and the BioShock franchise, and Wolfenstein: The New Order is a solid game that’s worth the download.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Tell Me Why is free on Xbox and Steam for Pride Month

Tell Me Why, a narrative adventure from Dontnod Entertainment and Xbox Publishing, will be free on Steam, the Microsoft Store, and Xbox consoles throughout June to celebrate Pride. Tell Me Why stars a pair of twin siblings, Tyler and Alyson Ronan, who are dealing with the death of their mother — and a unique telepathic link. Tyler is also a trans protagonist, which is still a rarity in gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sega Potentially Teasing New Mini Console Reveal

On Friday June 3rd, Sega is set to announce a new project, which has led to speculation that it could be a new mini console. The company's official Japanese Twitter account announced the livestream, alongside a chocolate-dipped croissant designed to look like a Sega Genesis controller. The Tweet also mentions that Hiroyuki Miyazaki and Yosuke Okunari will both be present. As Video Games Chronicle notes, both worked on the Sega Genesis Mini, which released in 2019. Before going third party, Sega produced a number of consoles, but if they were to announce a new mini console, the most likely candidate would probably be the Dreamcast.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet coming to Nintendo Switch in November

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will be released on Nov. 18 on Nintendo Switch, The Pokémon Company announced in a new trailer for the games. The Pokémon Company showed off nearly three minutes of gameplay, specifically with lots of Pokémon trainers running through open areas with a few new, cute Pokémon, including the legendary creatures, Koraidon and Miraidon. In these open areas — the first real open-world RPG for Pokémon — players will be able to head out into different areas with up to four players as part of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s multiplayer compatibility.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus June Leak Reveals Next Free Games

As has become increasingly common, the PlayStation Plus free video games for June 2022 have seemingly leaked online ahead of an official reveal. According to the leak, PlayStation Plus Essential -- which is the new baseline tier of PlayStation Plus following the merge of PlayStation Now into the service -- and above will include three different video games for free starting on June 7th.
FIFA
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Titles For June Officially Confirmed By Sony

June’s free monthly PlayStation Plus games have been officially confirmed by Sony, and there’s no doubt that they’re going to cause some division amongst subscribers. Not that that’s anything new, of course. This follows an unofficial leak from a few days ago, which has proven to...
FIFA

