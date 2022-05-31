Sonic Frontiers gets its first gameplay trailer

Developer Sonic Team Japan revealed a new trailer teasing gameplay for the upcoming 3D Sonic game, Sonic Frontiers, on Tuesday. The brief but telling 40-second teaser showed off combat mechanics, enemies you’ll face, and a stunning open world. The trailer shows Sonic running though vast grassy planes as...
A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
After almost four decades, Urusei Yatsura is coming back to the small screens with a reboot of the beloved 1978 manga series of Rumiko Takahashi in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday. As the show comes back, it drops its very own trailer which has key visuals and the release window of the title.
The info slipped out thanks to a leak of cover art and preorder information. A late 2021 delay pushed Marvel's Midnight Suns (opens in new tab), the turn-based tactical RPG being developed by XCOM studio Firaxis, into the second half of 2022. An official release date still hasn't been announced, but it may have slipped out thanks to leaked box art and preorder details.
Hunter x Hunter fans have been eating well these past few weeks, with the series creator revealing that new chapters were currently in the works that would bring back Gon and his fellow hunters following their years-long hiatus. With the news of the manga's upcoming return, plenty of new cosplay has been coming down the pike for not just the heroes, but the villains of the Phantom Troupe as well, with one cosplayer bringing one of the group's strangest members to life.
In 1989, the Air Jordan 4 was released to the world and from then on, a star was born. This is a shoe that continues to get a lot of love from sneakerheads and every year, it also gets a ton of new colorways. Jumpman is very much aware of how good this shoe is and there is no doubt that it is a sneaker that lends itself well to unique colorways.
Inuyasha may be getting on up in age, but never doubt the power of the half-demon inu. Fans continue to fall for the time-traveling series by the week, and of course, that means conventions continue to embrace Inuyasha cosplayers from every walk of life. Now, one of those fans is going viral thanks to their take on Sango, and it is certainly one of the character's best adaptations to date!
This Summer, fans of the esteemed romance series Fruits Basket may be able to see the conclusion to Tohru Honda’s story on the silver screen. Crunchyroll has announced that it will be distributing Fruits Basket: Prelude in select theaters in the United States and Canada. This event will mark the first time the film is premiering outside of Japan.
Future Trunks has earned his place as one of the most popular characters in Dragon Ball history, with the son of Bulma and Vegeta playing a major role in the Goku Black Arc of Dragon Ball Super. While Future Trunks' current status is up in the air, returning to a future that no longer exists, that isn't stopping fans from creating new cosplay as the Trunks of the present is set to make an appearance in the next movie of the Shonen franchise.
Fullmetal Alchemist is considered by many to be one of the greatest anime stories of all time, following a pair of brothers whose lives have been adversely affected by an experiment in alchemy gone awry. With this year marking the twentieth anniversary of the series created by Hiromu Arakawa, the first trailer for the final film in the live-action trailer, Final Transmutation, has arrived to give viewers an idea of how this new take on Edward and Alphonse Elric will come to a close.
Classics are great materials to work with and in the anime industry, once it becomes a staple name, it will definitely be a great hit. Urusei Yatsura 2022 reboot is finally arriving and here is everything you need to know about its comeback with the release date, studio, trailers, and where to watch the show!
While the rather surprisingly robust box office performance of Top Gun: Maverick has shown, once again, that all really is back to normal on the big-screen blockbuster front, as a sort of precautionary measure, a more-stacked-than-usual summer season of streaming has also kicked off. There are shows with budgets the size of movies, from Stranger Things to Obi-Wan Kenobi to the upcoming She-Hulk and Ms Marvel, and films like The Gray Man, Prey, Secret Headquarters and Spiderhead, all slick enough to be major theatrical tentpoles. Before most of that, and on a far, far smaller scale, drops high-energy thriller Interceptor, landing with whatever the opposite of buzz is on Netflix, modelling itself as an irony-free throwback to summers past and just about succeeding.
In the wake of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" becoming a massive box office hit and popular among critics, the titular anthropomorphic and quick-footed hedgehog has seen a massive resurgence in popularity. But despite being the subject of the highest-grossing video game film of all time, the classic video game franchise centered around Sega's de facto mascot has largely been dormant since 2017's "Sonic Mania." Since then, Sonic the Hedgehog has only appeared in one game, that being crossover sports title "Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020." But while a new AAA title may be some ways off, "Sonic Origins" — a remastered collection of the series' first four games — is due out in June.
On Friday June 3rd, Sega is set to announce a new project, which has led to speculation that it could be a new mini console. The company's official Japanese Twitter account announced the livestream, alongside a chocolate-dipped croissant designed to look like a Sega Genesis controller. The Tweet also mentions that Hiroyuki Miyazaki and Yosuke Okunari will both be present. As Video Games Chronicle notes, both worked on the Sega Genesis Mini, which released in 2019. Before going third party, Sega produced a number of consoles, but if they were to announce a new mini console, the most likely candidate would probably be the Dreamcast.
Last week, "Call of Duty" fans got the news they'd been waiting for when Infinity Ward officially announced the impending release date of "Modern Warfare 2." Though some gamers are still skeptical of whether or not the new iteration can recapture the excitement of the original "MW2," the presence of fan favorite characters like Ghost and Soap has still piqued the interest of longtime fans. Now, a new teaser trailer for the upcoming game has dropped, and the visuals contained therein are seriously shocking some fans.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to Disney+ sooner than expected. The streaming platform told fans that they can expect the Marvel movie to make its way onto the service on June 22. Now, Multiverse of Madness was still cruising at the box office, even after almost a month in theaters. But, now people will get to enjoy the spooky trip with Benedict Cumberbatch's prickly wizard from the comfort on their couches. All the surprises will be out in the open now. (There are still one or two big ones that Marvel has kept close to the vest. Check out their post down below!
During today's PlayStation State of Play, Capcom unveiled a trailer for Street Fighter 6, the latest entry in the company's beloved fighting franchise. The game was announced earlier this year alongside a brief teaser trailer and a new logo that fans really did not like. However, today we got to see some actual gameplay footage for the title. The footage looks wildly different from what we've seen in previous Street Fighter games, with a much bigger emphasis on story elements. The game will be launching next year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, but a specific date has not been announced beyond 2023.
Prior to the start of the new month within the coming day, Microsoft has today revealed the free titles that will be joining Xbox Live's Games with Gold service over the course of June 2022. Even though Xbox Game Pass is the predominant subscription service that Microsoft focuses on nowadays, Games with Gold continues to receive new games each and every month. In June 2022, that trend will be continuing with two new titles becoming available to download starting tomorrow.
