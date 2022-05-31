ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Man arrested in Suffolk shooting was stepson of victim, police say

By Caitlyn Burchett, The Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago

A 19-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his stepfather Monday in Suffolk, according to police.

Kaevon Dionte Stowes, of Suffolk, was arrested in connection with the slaying of 57-year-old Timothy Gene Harper, Suffolk police announced Tuesday.

Suffolk police were dispatched to a shooting around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Hunter Street, located in the Pleasant Hill area. At the residence, officers found Harper and pronounced him dead.

Stowes is Harper’s stepson — making the shooting domestic in nature — city spokesman Tim Kelley said.

Stowes is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

