ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocono Update

Monroe County Community Development Block Holds Public Hearings

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b2wrx_0fvsNcgi00
Photo by Mike Lynn

By Mike Lynn

Monroe County, East Stroudsburg Borough, and Stroudsburg Borough are anticipating Federal Community Development Block Grant funds with the application to be submitted in or around November 2022. With this, Public Hearings will be held this month to discuss the allocation of funds.

According to the First Public Hearing Notice from Chief Clerk/Administrator Greg Christine, "The County of Monroe and on behalf of East Stroudsburg Borough and Stroudsburg Borough, plan to submit one application to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for Federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2022.

The County and the two Boroughs have not been informed as to the amount of their FFY 2022 allocations nor the deadline to submit their fund requests to DCED.

Monroe County anticipates to be eligible to apply for and receive approximately $433,461, East Stroudsburg Borough is approximately $156,522, and Stroudsburg Borough is approximately $110,265 with the application to be submitted in or around November 2022.

The County of Monroe and on behalf of East Stroudsburg and Stroudsburg Borough Public Hearings will be held on:

Monroe County: Wednesday, June 1, 2022; 6:00 PM at 1 Quaker Plaza, Stroudsburg, PA*

Stroudsburg Borough: Tuesday, June 7, 2022; 7:00 PM at 700 Sarah Street, Stroudsburg, PA*

East Stroudsburg Borough: Tuesday, June 21, 2022; 7:15 PM at 24 Analomink Street, East Stroudsburg, PA*

*Note: Please visit the respective websites on how to participate if COVID-19 guidelines are still in place at the above government buildings as scheduled.

The above meeting's platform is accessible to individuals with disabilities. If accommodations are needed for those with special needs related to language, sight, or hearing, please notify the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Monroe office 72 hours in advance at 570-421- 4300 or exdirector@monroecountyrda.org.

Proposed project activities must meet one or more of three objectives: benefit low-and moderate-income persons; prevent or eliminate slums or blight; and/or alleviate immediate threats to the health and safety of the community. Housing, community, and/or economic development activities are eligible: examples include housing rehabilitation, demolition, or improvement of blighted property, and public works projects. A list of eligible activities can be found in Section 105(s) of the Housing and Community Development Act (P.L 93-383) as amended.

Monroe County, on behalf of East Stroudsburg and Stroudsburg Borough, will commit not less than 70% of the total funds after administration costs to projects which principally benefit low-and moderate-income persons (LM1). They encourage public comment on possible projects, including environmental impacts, Three-Year Community Development Plans, as well as current or past CDBG projects. No displacement is anticipated, and every effort will be made to avoid or minimize displacement and relocation.

Should displacement be required, the applicant is responsible for replacing all low-and moderate-income housing units that are demolished or converted. Monroe County does not discriminate in access to, participation in, treatment, or employment in its federal-funded programs or services. In the event that the public believes that discrimination denied accessibility or equal opportunity has occurred, the Monroe County Section 504 officer may be reached at 570-421-4300.

All interested citizens are encouraged to submit public comments during the allocated times listed above to Martha Robbins at exdirector@monroecountyrda.org. Written comments concerning the needs of the County of Monroe and on behalf of East Stroudsburg and Stroudsburg Borough, proposed FY 2022 CDBG program activities may be submitted to the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Monroe, 701 Main Street, Suite 502, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 or via email at exdirector@monroecountyrda.org no later than 4:00 PM on May 31, 2022."

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WOLF

Harveys Lake residents raise concerns about zoning officer

HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Residents in Harveys Lake are speaking out about an official who they say violated the public’s trust and neglected responsibilities by granting preferential treatment to her domestic partner. At the Harveys Lake borough meeting last week, residents raised their concerns about the...
HARVEYS LAKE, PA
Times News

Hospital plans to open next week upon receipt of license

Lehigh Valley Hospital - Carbon expects to open sometime next week upon the receipt of its license. Terry Purcell, president of Lehigh Valley Health Network’s Northwest Region, said the opening of the $80 million, 100,578-square-foot hospital along Route 443 in Mahoning Township is contingent on Pennsylvania Department of Health approval.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Masks reinstated for Monroe County buildings

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — There's been a look of confusion on the faces of people entering the Monroe County Courthouse this week. Sheriff's deputies are telling visitors that masks are again required inside the building. "I've gotten used to not wearing it," said Cynthia Crowner of Stroudsburg. But it's not...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Local recovery house first to be issued a license in PA

TOBYHANNA, MONRO COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs visited 'We have a Choice Justin's House for Men' in Tobyhanna in celebration of being the first recovery house to be issued a license in the state of Pennsylvania. Now that they are licensed, the Choice...
TOBYHANNA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Development#Housing#Government Buildings#Federal Fiscal Year#Dced
Newswatch 16

Contractor charged with theft in Wayne County

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A contractor from Wayne County is facing charges after allegedly defrauding a homeowner out of nearly $60,000 dollars. Officials say Joshua Johnson was hired to do construction and renovation work on a home in Lake Ariel last summer. But Johnson did not complete the work,...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Proposed warehouse, storage and office uses for Dixie Cup plant met with excitement, concerns

The developer looking to buy the former Dixie Cup plant in Wilson Borough presented plans Thursday for its reuse as warehousing, storage and logistics with some office space. Nick Tsapatsaris appeared before a committee meeting of Northampton County Council, which holds the final approval for a tax break he says is needed to make the rehabilitation project work.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Mayor Michael Lombardo discusses the state of Pittston

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Pittston is fast-growing. Eyewitness News sat down with Mayor Michael Lombardo to discuss recent projects and what we can expect in the future. Pittston has been through many changes, calling it a renaissance, we asked Mayor Lombardo what does it mean to the downtown Pittston district? Eyewitness News […]
PITTSTON, PA
365traveler.com

14 FUN THINGS TO DO IN SCRANTON PA YOU CAN’T MISS

A gateway to Northeastern Pennsylvania, Scranton goes above and beyond its famed TV reputation, offering visitors access to historic sites, cultural centers and plenty of local charm. The town’s tourist attractions venture off the beaten path, highlighting the industrial era, railroad lore and the region’s identity as a coal mining...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Section of I-80 eastbound closed in Luzerne County

DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash has closed both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on I-80 eastbound that has closed both lanes between mile marker 262 and mile marker 268. PennDOT anticipates the highway to reopen around 12:00 p.m. For the latest information on roadway and traffic […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

New details in Pittston Township shooting

PITTSTON, Pa. — We are learning more about Wednesday's shooting that caused quite the commotion for everyone in a busy shopping plaza in Pittston Township, Luzerne County, as police searched for the suspect. Officials in Pennsylvania say that suspect was first being pursued by state police in New Jersey.
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

West End Fireman’s Festival gets underway

GILBERT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After months of planning the West End Fireman’s Festival got underway Thursday. Crews finished setting up Thursday morning for the festival that’s held at the West End Fairground. The event benefits not just West End Fire, but also Blue Ridge, Polk Township, and Kunkletown fire companies. The four volunteer departments […]
GILBERT, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Graduation of five new Sheriff deputies – Northampton County

Lamont McClure and Sheriff Richard Johnston are pleased to announce the graduation of five deputies from the Pennsylvania Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriffs Training Academy on Friday, May 20, 2022: (In Alphabetical order, not as pictured above.) Jared Crouthamel, Eric Hammer, Meaghan Seybert, Kyra Stanilious, Clinton Wambold. The new deputies began...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

5-31-2022 | Update on Northampton County Prison

The Director of Corrections reports that, as of May 31st there are no cases of COVID-19 among inmates or staff at Northampton County Prison (NCP). Since the start of the pandemic, 438 inmates have tested positive; 438 have finished their quarantine periods or are no longer at NCP. “The administrators...
NewsRadio WILK

Vehicles flooded in Scranton road

Despite warnings against it, some people try to drive through flooded roadways. It happened Wednesday night in Scranton. Officials say two vehicles became stranded in high water along Olive Street and Penn Avenue. They had to be removed. The occupants were able to get out safely. You're reminded if you come across standing water, turn around, don't drown.
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shots fired at shopping center in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. - An attempted homicide was reported at a shopping center in Luzerne County Wednesday night. Pennsylvania State Police say several shots were fired near the Walmart on Route 315 in Pittston. That's between Wilkes-Barre and Scranton. The road was closed a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday, as police...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Pocono Update

Stroudsburg, PA
2K+
Followers
198
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy