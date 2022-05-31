Monroe County Community Development Block Holds Public Hearings

Photo by Mike Lynn

By Mike Lynn

Monroe County, East Stroudsburg Borough, and Stroudsburg Borough are anticipating Federal Community Development Block Grant funds with the application to be submitted in or around November 2022. With this, Public Hearings will be held this month to discuss the allocation of funds.

According to the First Public Hearing Notice from Chief Clerk/Administrator Greg Christine, "The County of Monroe and on behalf of East Stroudsburg Borough and Stroudsburg Borough, plan to submit one application to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for Federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2022.

The County and the two Boroughs have not been informed as to the amount of their FFY 2022 allocations nor the deadline to submit their fund requests to DCED.

Monroe County anticipates to be eligible to apply for and receive approximately $433,461, East Stroudsburg Borough is approximately $156,522, and Stroudsburg Borough is approximately $110,265 with the application to be submitted in or around November 2022.

The County of Monroe and on behalf of East Stroudsburg and Stroudsburg Borough Public Hearings will be held on:

Monroe County: Wednesday, June 1, 2022; 6:00 PM at 1 Quaker Plaza, Stroudsburg, PA*

Stroudsburg Borough: Tuesday, June 7, 2022; 7:00 PM at 700 Sarah Street, Stroudsburg, PA*

East Stroudsburg Borough: Tuesday, June 21, 2022; 7:15 PM at 24 Analomink Street, East Stroudsburg, PA*

*Note: Please visit the respective websites on how to participate if COVID-19 guidelines are still in place at the above government buildings as scheduled.

The above meeting's platform is accessible to individuals with disabilities. If accommodations are needed for those with special needs related to language, sight, or hearing, please notify the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Monroe office 72 hours in advance at 570-421- 4300 or exdirector@monroecountyrda.org.

Proposed project activities must meet one or more of three objectives: benefit low-and moderate-income persons; prevent or eliminate slums or blight; and/or alleviate immediate threats to the health and safety of the community. Housing, community, and/or economic development activities are eligible: examples include housing rehabilitation, demolition, or improvement of blighted property, and public works projects. A list of eligible activities can be found in Section 105(s) of the Housing and Community Development Act (P.L 93-383) as amended.

Monroe County, on behalf of East Stroudsburg and Stroudsburg Borough, will commit not less than 70% of the total funds after administration costs to projects which principally benefit low-and moderate-income persons (LM1). They encourage public comment on possible projects, including environmental impacts, Three-Year Community Development Plans, as well as current or past CDBG projects. No displacement is anticipated, and every effort will be made to avoid or minimize displacement and relocation.

Should displacement be required, the applicant is responsible for replacing all low-and moderate-income housing units that are demolished or converted. Monroe County does not discriminate in access to, participation in, treatment, or employment in its federal-funded programs or services. In the event that the public believes that discrimination denied accessibility or equal opportunity has occurred, the Monroe County Section 504 officer may be reached at 570-421-4300.

All interested citizens are encouraged to submit public comments during the allocated times listed above to Martha Robbins at exdirector@monroecountyrda.org. Written comments concerning the needs of the County of Monroe and on behalf of East Stroudsburg and Stroudsburg Borough, proposed FY 2022 CDBG program activities may be submitted to the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Monroe, 701 Main Street, Suite 502, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 or via email at exdirector@monroecountyrda.org no later than 4:00 PM on May 31, 2022."

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEWS.