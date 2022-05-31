Woman's disappearance remains a mystery seven years later

Monday marked seven years since Perquimans County resident Karen Rae Bosta went missing in Edenton.

Bosta’s mother, Arlene Murin, is still waiting for answers.

A total of $20,000 in reward money is still being offered for information that leads investigators to solve why Bosta disappeared on May 30, 2015.

Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White said his office continues to follow up on all leads and tips. He said he hopes someone comes forward with information that will help investigators solve the case.

Bosta, who was living at Holiday Island in Perquimans, was last seen in Edenton seven years ago Monday.

Her car was found a few days later in the Gaslight Square parking lot on Court Street in downtown Edenton.

A massive search on both land and water following Bosta’s disappearance proved futile.

Since then, law enforcement agencies in Perquimans and Chowan have worked together to solve the case.

The Perquimans Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency in the investigation since Bosta was a Perquimans county resident.

Chowan County Sheriff Edward B. “Scooter” Basnight said his office shares any tips that come in with the Perquimans sheriff.

A man named Thomas White Sr. has pleaded guilty to illegally using a credit card that Murin had loaned to Bosta, but has denied any involvement in Bosta’s disappearance.

Investigators’ tracking of Bosta’s cell phone found that it left the area and then returned. It remained active until the morning of June 1, 2015.

Bosta has been described as 5 foot 3 inches, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a butterfly tattoo on her lower back and a small red strawberry tattoo between her shoulder blades.

A Facebook page called Missing Karen Rae Bosta is devoted to her disappearance and efforts to solve the case.