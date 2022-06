Palmyra, Riverton and Cinnaminson will team for an early Juneteenth celebration on June 9 at Chief Payton I. Flournoy Senior Memorial Park. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where troops arrived on June 19, 1865 and told slaves there they were free more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. Congress declared Juneteenth, or June 19, a federal holiday.

