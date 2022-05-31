ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

Preparing for the 2022 hurricane season

By KATC News
 3 days ago
On June 1, the 2022 Hurricane season will begin. Before a storm, it is best to be prepared.

An above-average 2022 season is expected by meteorologists and as always, state and local officials are getting residents prepared for possible storms.

This year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is calling for an above-average Atlantic Hurricane Season. The forecast includes 14 to 21 named storms with 6 to 10 hurricanes – 3 to 6 being major.

At a press conference on Tuesday, May 24, the NOAA detailed their initial outlook on the 2022 season and shared advice on how the public can prepare.

The State of Louisiana has numerous resources for residents before, during and after any storm. Below is a list of ways to prepare ahead of any potential hurricanes.

What to Bring/Include in Prep Kit

According to Getagameplan.org , being prepared means having your own food, water and other supplies to last for at least 72 hours.

A disaster supplies kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency.

  • Water (one gallon per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation)
  • Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food)
  • Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert
  • Flashlight
  • First aid kit
  • Extra batteries
  • Whistle (to signal for help)
  • Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)
  • Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place )
  • Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)
  • Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities )
  • Manual can opener (for food)
  • Local maps
  • Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery
Parish Resources

Acadia Parish

Evangeline Parish

Iberia Parish

Jeff Davis Parish

Lafayette Parish

St. Landry Parish

St. Martin Parish

Vermilion Parish

State Resources

Power Companies

After a Hurricane

Once a hurricane passes through the area, it may not be safe to return to your home after an evacuation. Here are some guidelines to follow once parish officials give the all-clear:

  • Continue listening to a NOAA Weather Radio or KATC TV 3 for the latest updates.
  • If you evacuated, return home only when officials say it is safe.
  • Once home, drive only if necessary. Avoid flooded roads and washed-out bridges.
  • If you must go out, be aware of fallen objects on the road, downed powerlines.
  • Keep an eye out for weakened walls, bridges, roads and sidewalks that could collapse.
  • Walk carefully around the outside of your home to check for loose power lines, gas leaks and damage.
  • Stay out of any building if you smell gas, or if floodwaters are still around the building. Also, do not go into the building or home if it was damaged by fire, or if authorities say it isn’t safe.
  • Carbon monoxide poisoning is one of the leading causes of death after storms in areas dealing with power outages. Never use a portable generator inside of your home or in a garage.
  • Use battery-powered flashlights. DO NOT use candles. Turn on your flashlight before entering an empty building. The batter could produce a spark that could ignite leaking gas.

Securing yourself and your home

  • For insurance purposes, know your hurricane deductible
  • Take pictures of each room of your house and email it to yourself, that way you have a digital copy of your belongings in the house prior to a hurricane
  • Store your carrier/insurance agents contact info in your phone so you know where to call if you need to make a claim.  Many carriers set up specific hotlines for catastrophic claims. Also, make sure your carrier has your best phone number and email address
  • Gather financial and critical personal, household and medical information.
  • Consider saving money in an emergency savings account that could be used in any crisis. Keep a small amount of cash at home in a safe place. It is important to have small bills on hand because ATMs and credit cards may not work during a disaster when you need to purchase necessary supplies, fuel or food.
  • Obtain property (homeowners or renters), health and life insurance if you do not have them. Not all insurance policies are the same. Review your policy to make sure the amount and types of coverage you have meets the requirements for all possible hazards. Homeowners insurance does not typically cover flooding, so you may need to purchase flood insurance from the National Flood Insurance Program .
  • For more helpful financial preparedness tips, download the Emergency Financial First Aid Kit (EFFAK) to get started planning today.

Outage maps can be found below:

LUS

SLEMCO

CLECO

CLECO

ENTERGY

