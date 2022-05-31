Man, 27, Wounded In Baltimore County Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man was wounded early Monday in a shooting in Baltimore County, authorities said.

Shortly after midnight, officers were called to a report of shots fired near the corner of Fairbrook and Tudsbury roads, where they found the victim, police said.

The unidentified 27-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition, police said.

No information about a suspect or motive was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.