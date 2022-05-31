ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Man, 27, Wounded In Baltimore County Shooting, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man was wounded early Monday in a shooting in Baltimore County, authorities said.

Shortly after midnight, officers were called to a report of shots fired near the corner of Fairbrook and Tudsbury roads, where they found the victim, police said.

The unidentified 27-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition, police said.

No information about a suspect or motive was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Man Shot, Killed In East Baltimore Friday, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in East Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of East Lanvale Street at 9:26 p.m. Once there, they found a 27-year-old man seated in a parked vehicle. The man had been shot in his shoulder, police said. Police conducted life-saving measures before the medics arrived, according to authorities. Medics to the man to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died a short time later, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Southwest Baltimore Bank Robbery Suspect Ran Off With $2K, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Southwest Baltimore on Friday afternoon, according to authorities. Officers were alerted to a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in the 3200 block of West North Avenue at 12:17 p.m., police said. A Black male entered the bank and handed a note to a female bank teller. He told the bank teller that he would kill her family if she notified the police, according to authorities. The bank teller gave $2,000 to the male. He took the money and fled the area on foot, police said. Anyone with information about the robbery should contact Citywide Robbery investigators at 410-366-6341. People who wish to provide anonymous tips can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Police Offer Reward For Identity Of Boys On Motorbike During Shooting At Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police on Friday announced an $8,000 reward for information on two boys whom they are looking to identify following a deadly shooting at Inner Harbor, according to authorities. Police also released clearer pictures of the boys. The pictures show them riding on a blue moped. The shooting killed 17-year-old Neal Mack and injured two teenage girls. A 17-year-old girl was hospitalized while a 15-year-old girl suffered from a graze wound, police said. Anyone who knows the identity of one or both of the boys in the photos should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. People who would like to provide anonymous tips can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Homicide Detectives Investigating Death Of Glen Burnie Man Found At Crash Scene

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating the death of a Glen Burnie man who was found Thursday evening at the scene of a crash, authorities said. Shortly before 7 p.m., officers were called to a crash in the 600 block of Millwright Court in Millersville, where they found a black sedan had crashed into two parked vehicles, Anne Arundel County Police said. The driver, 22-year-old Markail Keaven Johnson of Glen Burnie, had trauma to his body that was not related to the crash, police said. He died at the scene. Johnson’s remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy that will determine his cause of death. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-222-4731 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.
Man Injured In Shooting At West Baltimore Royal Farms, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting Thursday night at a Royal Farms store in West Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 8:43 p.m. to a hospital for a walk-in shooting victim, where the man, who had been shot in the hand. Police said he reported that he was shot at the Royal Farms in the 2200 block of W. Patapsco Avenue. Police said officers then responded to the store and found a crime scene. It is unclear whether the shooting happened inside the store. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call 410-396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Man In Stable Condition After Being Shot In Annapolis Beauty Salon, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is in stable condition Thursday after he was shot in an Annapolis beauty salon, police said. We’re on the scene of a shooting at a beauty salon in Annapolis. Police say one man was been shot here. He’s at shock trauma. The suspect is on the loose. @wjz pic.twitter.com/ig013rhOcJ — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) June 2, 2022 Officers responded to the business in the 1900 block of Fairfax Road about 12:14 p.m. and tended to the victim, who was flown to a local trauma center for treatment, the police department said. He is now listed in stable condition. Detectives are investigating the sthooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-260-3439. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Man Involved In Bel Air Car Crash Allegedly Points Gun At Other Driver, Flees, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Police are searching for a man suspected of pointing a gun at another person following a crash in Bel Air on Friday, according to authorities. Police responded to a two-vehcile crash about 3 p.m. in the 2400 block of Cresswell Road. One of the drivers involved in the crash allegedly pointed a handgun at the other driver before running away and leaving his vehicle behind, police said. He was described as a Black man who was wearing cargo shorts but no shirt. Officers placed two private schools on temporary lockdown following the incident, according to authorities. The lockdowns were implemented “out of an abundance of caution,” police said. Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted with the search for the man, according to authorities, and the Maryland State Police used a helicopter to search for him. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bel Air Barrack at 410-838-4101
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man shot outside Annapolis beauty salon

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis police are searching for the person who they said shot a 26-year-old man Thursday afternoon outside a beauty salon. Police said the shooting happened just after 12 p.m. in the 1900 block of Fairfax Road. Police said it is a busy shopping center and the incident could've been worse.
Daily Voice

Man Shot Dead Found During Baltimore Warrant Initiative

A man who was shot and killed was found during a warrant initiative in Baltimore, authorities say. The 34-year-old victim was located after officers heard gunshots around 1:20 p.m. on the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue, Wednesday, June 1, according to Baltimore Police. Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland's Most Wanted | Baltimore man sought in stabbing attack

It was just after midnight in August 2021. A neighbor living on Madison Street in Baltimore called 911 after she has witnessed a gruesome, bloody scene. A man attacked and stabbed the victim in the middle of the street. The U.S. Marshals Service has identified the suspect as Raymond Vernon...
Daily Voice

Glen Burnie Man Dies Of Mysterious Injuries After Crash

A Glen Burnie man has died from mysterious injuries found after a multiple vehicle crash in Millersville, authorities say. Markail Keaven Johnson, 22, struck two parked vehicles before he was found with serious upper body trauma, Anne Arundel County Police said. Detectives say the trauma was not sustained as a...
Daily Voice

Bodies Found In Baltimore Neighborhood Park

The bodies of two men were found in various stages of decomposition in a park in Baltimore, authorities say. The unidentified victims were found fully clothed surrounded by multiple used needles and drug paraphernalia shortly before 6 p.m. in Carroll Park on Wednesday, June 1, Baltimore Police confirm. The victims...
NottinghamMD.com

Police: Nature of fatal injury sustained by Nottingham victim remains unclear

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police in Baltimore County have provided an update on what was initially reported as a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening in Nottingham. Initially, the Baltimore County Police Department reported that, at just before 7:30 p.m. on June 1, officers responded to Duntore Place (21236) for a “report of a shooting victim.”  At the scene, police say they found … Continue reading "Police: Nature of fatal injury sustained by Nottingham victim remains unclear" The post Police: Nature of fatal injury sustained by Nottingham victim remains unclear appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Man Dies From Injuries Sustained In 2012 Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who was shot in 2012 died from his injuries last month, making him a homicide victim in 2022, according to authorities. Eric Eldridge was shot multiple times while walking in the 4800 block of Northwood Drive on April 24, 2012, police said. Eldridge was 22 years old at the time of the shooting. The gunshot injuries left him paralyzed, police said. Eldridge died on May 27, 2022. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner examined his body and determined the gunshot injuries killed him, according to authorities. He will be counted as a homicide victim in 2022, police said. Year-to-date data shows that there were 137 homicides in Baltimore as of June 1, 2021. There have been 139 homicides in Baltimore as of June 1, 2022, police said. During that same time span, there were 268 shootings in 2021 while there have been 285 shootings in 2022, according to authorities.
