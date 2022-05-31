ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Najee Harris Weight Revealed: NFL World Reacts

By Hunter Hodies
 3 days ago
Najee Harris has put some weight on during the offseason. Per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, Harris now weighs 244 lbs. He's getting close to being as big as Derrick Henry is. He's 12 lbs...

