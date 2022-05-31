ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian Forces Advance in City of Sievierodonetsk

By Matthew Mpoke Bigg
The New York Times
The New York Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ah2NA_0fvsN34e00
Local residents line up for free meals provided by the nonprofit World Central Kitchen in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (Nicole Tung/The New York Times)

Fighting raged in Sievierodonetsk on Tuesday as Russian troops advanced toward the center of a city that has become a central focus for President Vladimir Putin’s forces since they failed to seize Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, early in the war and pivoted to the east of the country.

Russian forces had occupied parts of Sievierodonetsk, an industrial city on the Seversky Donets River that is the last in the Luhansk region to remain outside Russian control, and were “gradually moving toward downtown,” the head of the Ukrainian military administration in Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai, said.

“Street fighting continues,” he said. Two civilians had been killed since Monday and four others were wounded.

Most of the city’s civilian prewar population of around 100,000 has fled in the face of a Russian artillery barrage that has endured for weeks, but 12,000 people, many of them elderly, are trapped in appalling conditions, according to an estimate by the Norwegian Refugee Council aid group.

Families and young people have largely left the city. Many of the older people who remain have health problems or disabilities that make flight impossible, according to Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council and a former United Nations humanitarian coordinator.

“It breaks my heart,” Egeland said in an interview. “It really is really a war on the elderly.” He called for a humanitarian cease-fire to allow for evacuations and the resupply of aid.

Ukrainian authorities halted attempts to evacuate civilians via a road leading to the city of Bakhmut on Monday after a French journalist was killed when the armored bus he was riding in was hit by shrapnel from what Ukrainian officials said was a Russian shell.

A relentless artillery barrage that has damaged as much as 90% of the city’s buildings has forced the residents who remain to hide in basements and bomb shelters, emerging briefly to cook food.

Egeland said he had visited his aid group’s operation in the city just before the war began and found it hard to believe how much had changed since. The group has now lost contact with the only staff member who remained there; in the last phone call with him, the staff member described the situation as horrendous, Egeland said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M8JwF_0fvsN34e00
From left, Maria Borodaiko joins her in-laws, Stefaniia and Ihor Kaniuk in the funeral procession of her husband, fallen Ukrainian soldier Yurii Kaniuk, in his hometown of Yakovlivka in eastern Ukraine on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Diego Ibarra Sanchez/The New York Times)

Russian forces have pounded Sievierodonetsk for weeks with artillery. In recent days, they have seized two key points in the northeast of the city, a hotel and a bus station, and have also gained ground in the southeast.

Moscow has gained leverage in its effort to take the city by focusing its forces on the region, according to military analysts. In doing so, it may be starting to correct an error made at the outset of the invasion in February, when spreading its forces across the country contributed to Russia’s failure to take Kyiv or Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv.

Russian forces have fired on 46 settlements in the eastern provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk over the past day, killing at least three civilians and wounding seven others, Ukraine’s chief of staff said in a statement Tuesday.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19dZO8_0fvsN34e00
Two men work on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to cover broken windows after a Russian missile strike overnight on an apartment complex in Sloviansk, in eastern Ukraine. (Ivor Prickett/The New York Times)

Comments / 31

Robbie Burton
4d ago

I love it when ,They want tell how many ukrainians 🪖 have died,just civilians have died anyway that's what the article said right then and there I know it's propaganda b*******

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

Russian troops ‘launch hunt-to-kill missions’ to purge top Ukrainian officials in the east of the country as the Kremlin hails fresh advances

Murderous Russian troops have launched ‘hunt to kill’ missions to purge top Ukrainian officials in the east of the country. Regional leaders are said to be constantly on the move to avoid death squads reminiscent of the ‘Red Terror’ carried out by Bolsheviks after FirstWorld War according to the police chief in the Luhansk region of the Donbas.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Jan Egeland
Person
Serhiy Haidai
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian World#Ukraine#Luhansk#World Central Kitchen#Ukrainian#United Nations
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine claims Russian troops left behind files revealing Putin’s plan to seize entire country

Ukraine officials claimed this week that Russian soldiers fleeing the country left behind important military files which suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to take over the entire country of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Oleksiy Sukhachev, director of Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) said in a translated statement...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian separatist troops mutiny against Putin on video: Commander complains his men have been thrown into bloody fighting without food, equipment or medicine and despite suffering 'chronic illness'

Conscripted troops sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have mutinied on camera, saying they have been sent to the frontlines without equipment, medicine or food. In footage posted on Telegram, the soldiers - who claimed to be from the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic - say they have been fighting for months in 'hunger and cold' without proper kit or medical care.
FIFA
The New York Times

The New York Times

240K+
Followers
1K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Live news, investigations, opinion, photos and video by the journalists of The New York Times from more than 150 countries around the world.

 https://www.nytimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy