Gigi and Bella Hadid wear their swimsuits out on the town

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
 2 days ago

Bathing suits aren’t just for the beach.

Gigi Hadid recently collaborated with Frankies Bikinis on a stylish swimwear collection — and at last week’s launch party for the line, she paired her blue Fawn Ruffle One-Piece ($185) with low-slung trousers, a long-sleeved crop top and By Far slingback pumps ($308) for a shore-meets-street look.

And on Friday, her sister Bella Hadid showed her support from Cannes, taking the tan version of the same swimsuit for a spin with an Orseund Iris pleated miniskirt ($445) and clear Chanel heels.

Gigi, 27, first announced the collection earlier this month, and even created a matching mommy-and-me line of looks for boys and girls.

The sweet toile print seen on the Hadid sisters’ suits shows a mother deer cuddling her baby, meant to symbolize Gigi and her own daughter, Khai Malik.

Bella Hadid sported the same style, paired with a pleated miniskirt, while out in Cannes.
“With the collection being so centered around family, nostalgia and memories, she wanted to make sure we had something special to commemorate motherhood in a way that organically fit into the collection,” Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello previously told Page Six Style.

Gigi posed with Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello at the brand’s new store in NYC.
Bella, 25, dazzled in a series of sexy dresses at the French film festival, sporting an array of styles from Dior and Chanel on the red carpet .

Perhaps the Hadids will reunite and splash around with Khai for a triple-twinning moment this summer.

Comments / 6

YouCan’tBeSerious
2d ago

Women are bringing a new meaning of teasing, with some of the outfits they’re wearing at award shows, concerts and out in public. So much for public indecency.

Reply(2)
2
