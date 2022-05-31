Body Found In Water After Boat Capsized On Lake Pueblo And Killed Another

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Parks & Wildlife investigators recovered a body early Tuesday morning near the area of where a boat capsized on Lake Pueblo recently, also killing a woman, 38-year-old Jessica Prindle, and injuring 11 others. Officials said contributing factors to the boat tipping appeared to be windy weather and a boat that was overcapacity.

According to the CPW press release, a body in 107 feet of water was found after an all-night search by the marine evidence recovery team (MERT).

RELATED: Search For Man Continues After Boat Capsizes In Pueblo, Killing 1 Woman, Injuring 11 Others

During a live press conference recorded by CBS Denver affiliate KKTV , a CPW officer confirmed everyone was aboard a 16-foot Sea Ray boat, which the officers said is typically a boat that can handle a capacity of five to six people. The CPW officer also said it’s very typical of boats overloaded with water to flip.

Five adults and eight children total were on the boat. Neither of the two adult victims who died were wearing life jackets. At least some of the kids were.

Officials also mentioned the water was about 60 degrees and explained the amount of time someone has to survive in water temperatures that cold is very short.

The name of the person whose body was found in the water was not shared by CPW in the press release or during the press conference.

CPW NE Region tweeted there have been eight drownings in the state this year — four since May 25.

“If you are on or even near the water, we strongly urge you to wear a life jacket,” Park manager Joe Stadterman said.