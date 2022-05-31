ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Body Found In Water After Boat Capsized On Lake Pueblo And Killed Another

By Jack Lowenstein
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Parks & Wildlife investigators recovered a body early Tuesday morning near the area of where a boat capsized on Lake Pueblo recently, also killing a woman, 38-year-old Jessica Prindle, and injuring 11 others. Officials said contributing factors to the boat tipping appeared to be windy weather and a boat that was overcapacity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MhTjh_0fvsMwCd00

(credit: CBS)

According to the CPW press release, a body in 107 feet of water was found after an all-night search by the marine evidence recovery team (MERT).

RELATED: Search For Man Continues After Boat Capsizes In Pueblo, Killing 1 Woman, Injuring 11 Others

During a live press conference recorded by CBS Denver affiliate KKTV , a CPW officer confirmed everyone was aboard a 16-foot Sea Ray boat, which the officers said is typically a boat that can handle a capacity of five to six people. The CPW officer also said it’s very typical of boats overloaded with water to flip.

Five adults and eight children total were on the boat. Neither of the two adult victims who died were wearing life jackets. At least some of the kids were.

Officials also mentioned the water was about 60 degrees and explained the amount of time someone has to survive in water temperatures that cold is very short.

The name of the person whose body was found in the water was not shared by CPW in the press release or during the press conference.

CPW NE Region tweeted there have been eight drownings in the state this year — four since May 25.

“If you are on or even near the water, we strongly urge you to wear a life jacket,” Park manager Joe Stadterman said.

Comments / 0

Related
kvor.com

Two Men Die at Comanche Power Plant

A coal slide at the Comanche Power Plant left two people dead, according to officials with Pueblo County. Pueblo Police say that one victim was in his 20s, the other in his 30s. The slide happened around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, and the Pueblo Fire Department says some of the coal piles at the plant are over 80 feet tall. The company that owns the plant says a rescue effort was launched as soon as they heard about the slide. No other details have been released.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

2 Dead In Coal Pile At Power Plant In Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Pueblo police said two people who were trapped in a coal pile at the Comanche Power Plant did not survive. Officers got a 911 call about a “landslide” on Thursday morning. A technical rescue team from the Pueblo Fire Department worked to rescue the victims who were described as employees of a sub-contractor called Savage. A plant spokesperson tells KKTV the property is known to have large coal piles on site that can be about 80 feet tall. The Comanche Generating Station on the southeast side of Pueblo. (credit: KKTV/Twitter) Ambulances and emergency helicopters also responded. INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT PUEBLO COMANCHE PLANT For Details: https://t.co/QUDzMTgU4Q#ppdnews #pueblonews pic.twitter.com/DGAfSo25ks — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) June 2, 2022 What happened leading up to the coal slide is being investigated.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Pueblo, CO
Accidents
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Coal pile slide buries, kills 2 at Colorado power plant

PUEBLO, Colo. — (AP) — A slide on an 80-foot-high (24-meter-high) coal pile killed two workers Thursday at a southern Colorado coal-fired electricity generating plant, authorities said after a day-long search for the victims. Rescuers found the bodies of the two men buried beneath about 60 feet (18...
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Temperatures#Capsized#Accident#Cbs4 Rrb#Colorado Parks Wildlife#Cpw#Kktv
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire started by prescribed burn 'gone wild' in Colorado, investigators reveal

Residents of the Montrose area aren't happy to learn that a prescribed burn gone awry was behind the destruction of 313 local acres and three structures last month. A Wednesday press release from the United States Forest Service states that investigators have determined that the Simms Fire was started by the Simms Mesa Prescribed Fire Project. The Simms Fire started on May 19, with an intentional burn being conducted in the same area on May 16. While authorities were monitoring the 188-acre area that was part of the official project during this period, a wind event on the fourth day of the project resulted in the prescribed burn breaking out of containment lines. At that point, the Simms Fire was declared to be a wildfire.
MONTROSE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Forest Service To Plant 400,000 Tree Seedlings Across 5 Colorado Burn Scars

(CBS4) – New trees are coming to burn scars in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests. With the help of the National Forest Foundation, about 400,000 seedlings will be planted in June across five burn areas created in 2020. (credit: USFS/Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest) Forest officials say the burn scars take up more than 25% of the area. Seedlings were planted on 235 acres burned by the Lefthand and CalWood fires. (credit: USFS/Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest) Another 1,100 will be planted on and near the Williams Fork and East Troublesome burn scars in the Sulphur Ranger District. Lastly, crews will plant seedlings on 600 acres from the Cameron Peak Fire. (credit: USFS/Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest) Find more information about the USFS fire recovery process.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Bear alert for a neighborhood in the Monument area, not a major concern for Colorado Parks and Wildlife

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - An alert went out for an area in Monument on Wednesday because of a bear. However, officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife aren’t concerned. “This is the El Paso County Sheriffs Office there is a bear in the Jackson Creek Subdivision area. Do not approach or attempt to feed the bear. The Monument PD recommends residents secure their doors and keep their small children and pets indoors. Monument PD is aware of the bear and do not call 911 or law enforcement unless the bear is being aggressive.”
MONUMENT, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man pays respects to Uvalde shooting victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- In Colorado Springs, one man is honoring the lives of the 19 children and two teachers who died after a gunman opened fire at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school. Leon Wells built crosses and laid them all down across his front lawn, each with a victim's name. "I woke up The post Colorado Springs man pays respects to Uvalde shooting victims appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Man Arrested for Bomb Threat at Colorado McDonald’s

A man has been arrested for giving a bomb threat at a McDonald's restaurant in Colorado. Who is the Colorado Man Arrested for the Bomb Threat?. The man that was arrested has been identified as 39-year-old Robert Lantz of Fountain, Colorado, a town located just south of Colorado Springs off of I-25.
FOUNTAIN, CO
fowlertribune.com

Armed homeowner helps detain elusive suspect

On May 26, the Otero County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Pueblo Shooting suspect, Kyle McKenna, of Denver, age 22, in North La Junta after using a reverse 9/11 call. The suspect reportedly drove a stolen white GMC pickup and fled on Highway 50 after a suspected burglary and shooting in Pueblo.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

‘Too close to family’: Pueblo man’s cousin survives Uvalde shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. — When a gunman opened fire in a Uvalde, Texas elementary school on May 24, news of the tragic event spread quickly across the country. And it hit particularly close to one family in Pueblo. The Ramirez Family is originally from Texas. They say some of their loved ones attend Robb Elementary., where […]
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
45K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy