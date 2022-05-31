'These dangerous weapons.' NY mayors, anti-gun advocates address gun violence as national crisis

Kicking off Gun Violence Awareness Month, seven mayors from across New York addressed gun violence as a national crisis in a Tuesday conference.

New York elected officials are expected to launch a four-year coordinated effort to deepen their commitment and accountability when it comes to stopping gun violence.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown cited 65 gun violence-related deaths across the nation in less than three weeks. A central focus was the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas that killed dozens of people.

Buildings across the state will be lit in orange from June 3 to June 5 in tribute to gun violence victims.

The mother of one of the student victims of the Stoneman Douglas mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, in 2018 also spoke and slammed the NRA, governors, Supreme Court and senators for not doing enough to prevent gun violence.

A bipartisan Senate working group on gun violence is meeting today to negotiate over a legislative proposal to respond to mass shootings. The New York mayors who met Tuesday voiced a resounding need for common-sense gun laws to be passed at the federal level.