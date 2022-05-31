ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

'These dangerous weapons.' NY mayors, anti-gun advocates address gun violence as national crisis

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nbAL0_0fvsMuRB00

Kicking off Gun Violence Awareness Month, seven mayors from across New York addressed gun violence as a national crisis in a Tuesday conference.

New York elected officials are expected to launch a four-year coordinated effort to deepen their commitment and accountability when it comes to stopping gun violence.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown cited 65 gun violence-related deaths across the nation in less than three weeks. A central focus was the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas that killed dozens of people.

Buildings across the state will be lit in orange from June 3 to June 5 in tribute to gun violence victims.

The mother of one of the student victims of the Stoneman Douglas mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, in 2018 also spoke and slammed the NRA, governors, Supreme Court and senators for not doing enough to prevent gun violence.

A bipartisan Senate working group on gun violence is meeting today to negotiate over a legislative proposal to respond to mass shootings. The New York mayors who met Tuesday voiced a resounding need for common-sense gun laws to be passed at the federal level.

Comments / 1

Related
News 12

Gov. Murphy puts new emphasis on New Jersey gun laws in wake of mass shootings

Gov. Phil Murphy’s most recent package of gun reform bills faces an uncertain path forward in the state Legislature, even after he successfully signed 10 others into law. “We need to make New Jersey’s gun laws as strong as possible,” Murphy previously said. “We have common sense gun safety laws that are fully respectful of the Second Amendment.”
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
wamc.org

City leaders call on state, federal lawmakers for gun reforms

As the hours tick by on the last scheduled day of the legislative session in Albany, municipal leaders across New York are urging state and federal leaders to do more to address gun violence in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas. This week, New York Governor Kathy...
ALBANY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

New York state Senate Republicans offer counter measures to stem gun violence

Bolstering mental health programs, increasing penalties for gun crimes and supporting efforts on the county-government level to reduce violence are among the proposals by Republican lawmakers in the state Senate meant to counter violent crime in New York. The proposals were announced Wednesday, the second-to-last day of the legislative session...
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stoneman Douglas
Person
Byron Brown
Documented

As New York’s Legislative Session Ends, Several Pro-Worker Bills Are Left Behind

As New York’s topsy-turvy legislative session is set to end on Thursday, with a multitude of outstanding bills still left to debate, state lawmakers were forced to push the session into overtime, working well into Friday afternoon. Although some pro-worker bills managed to pass both the Senate and the Assembly, a slew of other bills […] The post As New York’s Legislative Session Ends, Several Pro-Worker Bills Are Left Behind appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Landmark bill to limit cryptomining passes N.Y. Legislature

ALBANY, N.Y. — A milestone environmental measure designed to tap the brakes on the spread of cryptocurrency mining operations burning fossil fuels in New York has passed the state Legislature.The closely watched bill approved early Friday by the state Senate would establish a two-year moratorium on new and renewed air permits for fossil fuel power plants used for energy-intensive "proof-of-work" cryptomining. Proof-of-work is the blockchain-based algorithm used by bitcoin and some other cryptocurrencies.The bill, which supporters and opponents say is the first of its kind, now goes to Gov. Kathy Hochul for consideration. The governor has said she wants to make...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Mayor#Gun Laws#Politics State#Politics Local#Nra#Senate
fordham.edu

Should New Yorkers Be Allowed to Carry Concealed Guns?

Amid a pattern of mass shootings across the country, the U.S. Supreme Court is debating the constitutionality of a longtime gun law in New York—and one Fordham professor is trying to help them make their final decision. Last summer, Saul Cornell, Ph.D., the Paul and Diane Guenther Chair in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
News 12

New bill would provide free abortion pills

Lawmakers in New York are working to secure abortion medication as the fight to protect abortion rights wages on. A new bill would provide free abortion pills to abortion-seekers. Supporters say the bill will further increase abortion access in the state and keep the state's promise to make New York...
HEALTH
News 12

News 12

80K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy