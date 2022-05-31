ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosedale, MD

Rosedale Man, 31, Charged With Murder In Memorial Day Home Invasion & Shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Rosedale man is under arrest on murder charges in the Memorial Day shooting that killed a man in Bel Air, authorities said Tuesday.

Milton Mondowney, 31, was arrested Monday afternoon, less than 12 hours after the as-yet-unidentified victim was fatally shot during a Bel Air home invasion, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

The arrest stems from a shooting reported about 5:30 a.m. Monday at an apartment in the 1900 block of North Fountain Green Road. When deputies arrived, they found the victim shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

Based on a preliminary investigation, deputies identified Mondowney as the suspect. While the motive remains under investigation, authorities suspect the victim was shot over an unspecified dispute.

Mondowney is charged with first- and second-degree murder, home invasion and other offenses related to the shooting. He remains in custody without bail while awaiting court proceedings.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 443-409-3502 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

