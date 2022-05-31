ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Biden says she argues with Joe Biden by 'fexting' over text to avoid fighting in front of Secret Service

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden have their disagreements.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

  • First lady Jill Biden is on the cover of the June-July issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine.
  • She says she argues with husband President Joe Biden via text in what they call "fexting."
  • "Fexting" helps them avoid fighting in front of their Secret Service detail.

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden have been married for more than 44 years , and the president says his heart 'still skips a beat' when he looks at her. But like any couple, they have their disagreements.

Jill Biden, who appears on the June-July cover of Harper's Bazaar , told the magazine that she and Biden fight via text in what they call "fexting" to avoid arguing in front of their Secret Service detail — a method they've used since Biden served as vice president.

In one particularly heated exchange, Biden reminded her that presidential communications like texts and emails are kept as part of a historical record of each presidency.

"Joe said, 'You realize that's going to go down in history. There will be a record of that," she told Harper's Bazaar. "I won't tell you what I called him that time."

While they do occasionally "fext," Jill also spoke about supporting her husband's work during his presidency.

"I try to be a support for Joe because I don't know how many people are saying to him, 'That was great. That was brilliant.' I try to be that person for him," she said. "Some days, I see Joe and I'm just like, 'I don't know how you're doing it.' It's the pandemic and then it's the war and then it's the economy and then it's the gas prices. You feel like you're being slammed."

The June-July issue of Harper's Bazaar comes out on June 7.

#Secret Service#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Election Federal#Getty Images#Harper S Bazaar#Fext
