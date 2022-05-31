World War II Weekend 2022 at The Museum of American Armor scheduled for June 11th and 12th

The 80th anniversary of the legendary Sherman tank of WW II will be celebrated during World War II Encampment Weekend, Saturday, June 11th and Sunday, June 12th that brings visitors back to an era when freedom hung in the balance at the Museum of American Armor inside Old Bethpage Village Restoration, 1303 Round Swamp Road, Old Bethpage, Long Island.

An array of Allied and enemy vehicles will be on operational display while reenactors from the Long Island Living History Association will present period uniforms, tactics, and weapons of that era. Expect a visit from "FDR," and other surprise appearances from that era.

Armor Museum president and founder Lawrence Kadish, observed, "The Armor Museum offers a powerful presentation that evolves year to year to keep alive the legacy of our nation's military and the gift of freedom they have given us. We are back in full force this year."

The Armor Museum's Senior Trustee, Michael Sapraicone, noted, "World War II Weekend is designed to remind Long Islanders that they have heroes in their families. That medal in the back of the dresser? It was for your grandfather's valor. That fading honorable discharge certificate? It was won on a far off battlefield. And the freedoms we enjoy? That's the legacy they have left all of us. This year's World War II Weekend is a reminder of our shared heritage."

Admission is $15 adults; $12 children 5 - 12 (under 5 are free); and $12 seniors, (60+) volunteer firefighters and veterans (Please provide ID). Tickets are available at the gate or at www.oldbethpagevillagerestoration.org

The Armor Museum enjoys the support of Squad Security, Bristal Assisted Living, PSEG Long Island, Bethpage Federal Credit Union, RIPCO, Polimeni International, BDG Ltd., among others.