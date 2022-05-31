Belvedere Elementary School Sends Home Students, Staff Over Air Conditioning Problems

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Belvedere Elementary School will send students home and close at 12:45 p.m. due to a power issue that is impacting the school’s air conditioning, according to school staff.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools will make buses available to take the students home at that time via normal routes, staff said.

Students who are typically picked up by someone in a car or who walk home will also be allowed to leave at 12:45 p.m. Staff will also be leaving at this time.

Parents and caretakers who need to make special arrangements for their children should contact the school, according to school staff.