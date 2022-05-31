Sacramento Public Library Providing Free Meals To Kids 18 And Under This Summer

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Public Library will be providing free meals to kids 18 and under this summer.

Starting June 14 and ending August 5, the meals will be distributed at 13 different locations Tuesday through Friday, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., according to a statement from Lisa Martinez, a Sacramento Public Library spokesperson.

The meals are being provided in partnership with the Elk Grove Unified School District and Natomas Unified School District.

Martinez says the meals will be distributed at Arcade, Carmichael, Colonial Heights, Del Paso Heights, Elk Grove, Fair Oaks, Martin Luther King Jr., North Highlands-Antelope, North Sacramento-Hagginwood, Rio Linda, Southgate, Sylvan Oaks, and Valley Hi-North Laguna.