How Newcastle could line up next season as Eddie Howe begins transfer plans including Dean Henderson and Lucas Paqueta

By Giacomo Pisa
 3 days ago

EDDIE HOWE is preparing for another transfer splurge this summer which could see Newcastle take on a whole-new look next season.

Especially after Toon stole transfer guru Dan Ashworth from Brighton to act as sporting director, an announcement confirmed yesterday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y8yy0_0fvsMi5h00
A possible Newcastle XI next season

SunSport exclusively revealed last week that Newcastle are set to offer Karl Darlow to Manchester United as part of a deal to land Dean Henderson.

Toon are keen on the 25-year-old England man, although Henderson only wants a season-long loan move to St James’.

Elsewhere Newcastle are reportedly ready to smash their transfer record with a £50million bid for Lyon star Lucas Paqueta.

Paqueta has the same agent as fan-favourite Bruno Guimaraes, also signed from Lyon in January.

Although an all-Brazilian midfield may have to wait after the revitalised Joelinton suffered a horror injury in the final game of the campaign, and could be out for a number of months.

In attack Newcastle could look to bring in Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

It's claimed Toon have been quoted a price of £40million plus for the French international, but money is no longer a problem to the Saudi-owned outfit.

And in defence Matt Targett could retain his place at left-back if the club opt to sign him from Aston Villa.

Targett joined on loan in January, but star man Guimaraes has urged the club to sign him permanently.

Alternatively the club have been linked with moves for numerous other stars this summer.

If Howe opts against a permanent move for Targett, then Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi is an option.

Reports in Spain claim Toon are lining up a £34m bid for the Brazilian.

Meanwhile in midfield the club are keen admirers of Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, who has reportedly rejected a new contract with the Serie A side.

While Ruiz is said to have no interest in a move to Newcastle, that could always change as the transfer window progresses.

Finally in attack Newcastle are thought to be one of six clubs in a transfer tussle for Reims teenager Hugo Ekitike.

Reports earlier this year claimed Newcastle had agreed a £33m fee for his services, but the youngster turned down a move to Tyneside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hmWBq_0fvsMi5h00
An alternative Newcastle XI next season

