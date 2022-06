Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner said Wednesday that former Penn swimmer Lia Thomas is not the problem, it is the NCAA's rules for transgender athletes. "This is not Lia Thomas’ fault. She played by the rules … Really, my concerns are with the NCAA. Their rules have to be a lot more stringent. I think they have to be more difficult. I don’t think just one year of hormone replacement therapy is enough," Jenner told "Fox & Friends."

