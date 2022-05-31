Eastern Conference Finals start tonight

As the Tampa Bay Lightning continues on the Quest for the Cup, the team is hosting watch parties for the Eastern Conference Finals at Amalie Arena.

The Bolts will take on the New York Rangers in the finals, with the first game set for 8 p.m. on Wednesday in New York.

The team is trying to win their third-straight Stanley Cup.

The watch parties will feature live entertainment, appearances from ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities, giveaways, concession specials, and more. Tickets are $10 and the proceeds go to the Lightning Foundation.

Arena doors open one hour before puck drop. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

During the regular season, the Rangers won all three games against the Bolts. The Bolts, however, are coming off almost nine days of rest after sweeping the Florida Panthers.

“I know that the guys are ready," said Coach Jon Cooper in a Tuesday news conference. "The one thing about rest is you get rest, so you get to kind of recharge the batteries. Maybe the negative part is you’ve been out of the fight a little bit, so now you’ve gotta get yourself back into it. But, for us, and I’ve said it before, if there was any year that we could use this break, this was the year.”

This series should be an elite battle of goaltenders. The Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Rangers' Igor Shesterkin, a fellow Russian, are both at the top of their games right now.

Friday night's Game 2 will also be away, so the Lightning will host another watch party inside Amalie Arena then.