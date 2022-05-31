ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Eastern Conference Finals start tonight

By Emily McCain
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pgwyd_0fvsMbuc00

As the Tampa Bay Lightning continues on the Quest for the Cup, the team is hosting watch parties for the Eastern Conference Finals at Amalie Arena.

The Bolts will take on the New York Rangers in the finals, with the first game set for 8 p.m. on Wednesday in New York.

The team is trying to win their third-straight Stanley Cup.

The watch parties will feature live entertainment, appearances from ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities, giveaways, concession specials, and more. Tickets are $10 and the proceeds go to the Lightning Foundation.

Arena doors open one hour before puck drop. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

During the regular season, the Rangers won all three games against the Bolts. The Bolts, however, are coming off almost nine days of rest after sweeping the Florida Panthers.

“I know that the guys are ready," said Coach Jon Cooper in a Tuesday news conference. "The one thing about rest is you get rest, so you get to kind of recharge the batteries. Maybe the negative part is you’ve been out of the fight a little bit, so now you’ve gotta get yourself back into it. But, for us, and I’ve said it before, if there was any year that we could use this break, this was the year.”

This series should be an elite battle of goaltenders. The Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Rangers' Igor Shesterkin, a fellow Russian, are both at the top of their games right now.

Friday night's Game 2 will also be away, so the Lightning will host another watch party inside Amalie Arena then.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy