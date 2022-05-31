ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Brian Kelly Aiming To Beat Nick Saban: Fans React

By Andrew Gould
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brian Kelly arrives at LSU with a lofty goal of taking down the SEC's behemoth. In an interview on the Varsity House Podcast last week, the new Tigers head coach told former Notre Dame safety Shaun Crawford that he's motivated...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Teenage LSU fan snuck into SEC meetings, made surprising offer to Nick Saban

There are all sorts of cases of conversations with under-contract coaches from other college football programs, with those perhaps sometimes paving the way for moves like Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC. The one that happened at the SEC meetings in Destin, Florida Wednesday isn’t likely to lead to a coach switching jobs, but it is notable for the source of the offer, the target of the offer, and the specifics of the offer. That would be a high school junior who snuck into the event and approached Alabama coach Nick Saban (seen above last September) at lunch, making him a proposal to return to his former coaching job at LSU. Here’s more on that from Trey Wallace at OutKick:
DESTIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
FanSided

Alabama Football: Toughest Regular Season Games of 2022

Alabama football is gearing up for its 2022 revenge tour, and it will have plenty of obstacles to overcome along the way. Few Alabama football fans would disagree that this is a championship-or-bust season, but national championships don’t come easy. The Crimson Tide’s closest competition in the current landscape...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: The SEC Football Fan Who Went Viral Has Graduated

In 2018, the LSU Tigers welcomed the Alabama Crimson Tide into Death Valley for a highly-anticipated rivalry matchup. Unfortunately for the packed home crowd in attendance, their football team wasn't able to deliver an upset victory over the No. 1-ranked Tide. In fact, the game ended in a brutal 29-0 shutout in favor of Nick Saban's squad.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Local doctor appointed as SEC’s Chief Medical Advisor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge-based doctor who served as a key member of Governor John Bel Edwards COVID-19 Epidemiology Task Force and played a role in providing guidance on the navigation of pandemic-era re-openings has been named as the Southeastern Conference’s (SEC) new Chief Medical Advisor.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
WAFB.com

Three arrests made for drag racing over the weekend

‘It’s just crimes of opportunity:’ Thieves even looking to steal power tools, lawn equipment as summer approaches. Thieves hit a neighborhood in Denham Springs overnight. What they took is a reminder for everyone that crimes of opportunity come in different shapes and sizes. Baton Rouge Concert Band honors...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Sec#Varsity House Podcast#Tigers#Notre Dame#Irish
inregister.com

Rollin’ on the River: Baton Rouge serves as port of call to three major cruise lines

‘When I was a boy,” begins Mark Twain in Old Times on the Mississippi, his 1875 memoir, “there was but one permanent ambition among my comrades … to be a steamboatman.” Though Twain may never have quite materialized into a full-time river rat (instead becoming the author of the Great American Novel—too bad), he did chart a few journeys up and down Old Muddy in his day, even landing in the “tropical swelter” of Baton Rouge, a fragrant city “clothed in flowers … like a greenhouse.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
theadvocate.com

Judge denies incorporation of new city of St. George: See ruling, reactions here

A judge has halted the creation of St. George, siding with East Baton Rouge Parish officials who sued to block the proposed city's incorporation. Retired 22nd Judicial District Judge Martin Coady, who presided over the 1½-week trial earlier in May, wrote in a Tuesday ruling that St. George would be unable to operate with a balanced budget and its creation would cost Baton Rouge government $48 million, which made incorporation "unreasonable."
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

FMOLHS loses its chief financial officer to a Florida hospital system

Jeff Limbocker, the chief financial officer of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, is leaving his Baton Rouge post for the same position at Sarasota Memorial Health Care System in Florida. Limbocker’s appointment in Florida is effective October 3, according to a news release from Sarasota Memorial. He will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
522K+
Followers
62K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy