ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo man drowns while swimming at Milan Beach

By Monroe News Staff Report
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWOIH_0fvsMZ6200

An investigation is ongoing into the drowning death of a 45-year-old Toledo man that occurred Monday evening at Milan Beach.

According to a press release issued by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call just before 6:30 p.m. Monday reporting that the victim had been missing for approximately two hours.

Upon arrival to the beach, which is located at 16339 Cone Rd. in Milan Township, deputies made contact with family members of the victim who confirmed he had been in the water, but his current whereabouts were unknown. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Dive Team responded to the beach and began efforts to locate the subject underwater. The victim was soon recovered from the water and pronounced deceased.

The case remains under investigation by Deputies Cody Carena and Shawna Hester of the Uniformed Services Division. Milan Township Fire Department, Dundee Township Fire Department, Dundee Police Department. Monroe Community Ambulance and one of the Sheriff's Office Chaplains assisted at the scene.

Comments / 2

Related
Detroit News

Monroe man, 43, killed in motorcycle collision with semi

A Monroe man, 43, was killed Wednesday night when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a tractor-trailer in Ash Township. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Hamza Mohamed was in the left lane of Telegraph north of Interstate 275 just before 10 p.m. when a semi exiting the freeway pulled into the southbound lanes of Telegraph, into the path of Mohamed's 2012 Kawasaki EX650 motorcycle. Mohamed braked to avoid the semi but hit the left reaof the trailer, police said.
MONROE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman kidnapped by estranged husband in St. Clair County safely recovered, police say

A missing person alert was canceled Wednesday night after a woman who was kidnapped by her estranged husband in St. Clair County was recovered safely. Michigan State Police said that as of 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, Carol Durand had been safely recovered after being kidnapped less than 24 hours prior and barricaded at an Ohio hotel. Durand, 55, was reportedly taken by her estranged husband from a home in St. Clair County.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Findlay barricade incident ends with Michigan man in custody

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - After locking himself and a woman in the Drury Inn hotel room for hours, the suspect in the Findlay barricade incident was taken into custody Wednesday night. Gabriel Charles Wagner, 52, is currently incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center. He was arrested on charges from...
FINDLAY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milan, MI
Toledo, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Michigan Accidents
County
Monroe County, MI
Milan, MI
Crime & Safety
Monroe County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Monroe County, MI
Accidents
City
Milan, OH
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
13abc.com

Hudson man dies in car-bicycle crash

LENAWEE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Hudson man died in a car-bicycle collision on Wednesday. According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched to the area of U.S.-127 and Beecher Road for a car-bicycle collision. The vehicle was traveling southbound when it struck the bicyclist, who was...
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Lenawee County bicyclist killed in crash

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI -- A crash between a motor vehicle and a bicyclist left a Hudson man dead Wednesday morning, police said. At about 10:41 a.m. June 1, Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported car-bicycle crash in the area of U.S. 127 and Beecher Road, northwest of Hudson in Lenawee County.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Police find kidnapped Michigan woman in Ohio hotel room after 12-hour standoff with suspect

ST. CLAIR, MI — A Michigan woman allegedly kidnapped by her estranged ex has been found alive in Ohio, following a nearly 12-hour standoff between her abductor and police. About 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 55-year-old Carol D. Durand was kidnapped from a residence in the 5200 block of Pointe Drive in East China Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies issued an advisory describing Durand’s 52-year-old ex as the suspect, stating he had assaulted a 47-year-old man in the residence’s driveway and also injured Durand before fleeing with her in a black 2007 Honda Accord.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Man escapes Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man escapes a house fire unscathed on Tuesday. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire on the 2000 block of Albion Street. The fire was put out shortly after. Toledo Edison also arrived to restore a powerline that was knocked down as...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Drowning#Accident#Dundee Police Department
WTOL 11

Person shot in head Thursday in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot and received a non-life-threatening injury Thursday at 1130 Sisson Drive in east Toledo, according to the Toledo Police Department. He was grazed on the top of his head by a bullet and transported to St. Charles Hospital, TPD said. TPD is continuing...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Coroner: Man killed on Vance St. shot 16 times

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An autopsy revealed that a man killed Tuesday on Vance Street was shot 16 times. According to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, Christopher Thomas, 31, suffered 16 gunshot wounds including the chest, back, abdomen, left arm, left hand, left hip and buttock, and left leg.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
13abc.com

Two arrested in Rite Aid robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were arrested after an alleged robbery in Toledo. It happened just after 6:00 p.m. in the 1600 block of Broadway Street Wednesday night. Google lists the address as a Rite Aid location. According to police reports, two people reported being approached by the suspects...
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Drowning victim's body recovered from Milan Beach

MILAN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A body was recovered Monday evening from the water at Milan Beach. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a call was received at 6:24 p.m. about a man who had been missing for about two hours. The victim's family said he had been in the water, but they didn't know where he was.
MILAN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Body of drowning victim found in Devil's Lake in Lenawee County

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The body of a drowning victim was recovered from Devil's Lake on Monday. Authorities said two families from Sylvania, Ohio rented a cottage on the Lenawee County lake for Memorial Day weekend and were tubing on Sunday. Thomas O'Leary, 39, was getting ready to go tubing with his daughter when he fell off the tube just before 2 p.m. Sunday.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Fremont home catches fire from lightning strike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fremont Fire Department responded to a fire on 311 N Granville Blvd. Wednesday afternoon. The homeowner who called FFD around 3:40 P.M. happened to be a retired firefighter. It was determined that the fire was caused by lightning strike that hit through the roof. There was...
FREMONT, OH
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy