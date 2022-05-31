ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Elizabeth Olive Fisher, 78

By WV Daily News
FISHER

Elizabeth Olive Fisher, 78, of Renick, WV, passed away on Monday morning, May 30, 2022 at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

She was born April 9, 1944 in Ronceverte and was the daughter of the late Henry Hunter George and Mary Lockhart Gillian George.

Elizabeth had worked at the Kellwood Plant in Maxwelton.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Pat Osborne and Kay Decker; brothers-in-law, Lewis Livesay, Andy Seldomridge, and Alan Workman.

Those left to cherish Elizabeth’s memory are her husband, Price Fisher of Frankford; daughters, O. Denise Highlander (Stan) of Lewisburg and Mary Blankenship (Tim) of Ronceverte; son, David Fisher (Jamie Tincher) of Frankford; siblings, Sam George (Irene) of White Sulphur Springs, Jim George (Shelby) of Ohio, Jean Livesay of Ohio, Ruth Seldomridge of Lewisburg, Jo Brown (Bob) of Maxwelton, and Sarah Workman of Florida; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grand children; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Decker of Maryland and Colin Osborne Florida; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg with Rev. Peter Scott officiating.

The family will receive their family and friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest that memorial contributions be made to Peyton Hospice House, 1265 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

The post Obituary: Elizabeth Olive Fisher, 78 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

