How To Keep Your Home Safe While You're On Vacation

Building a deck in the yard is a great way to dedicate an area of your home to party hosting or outdoor dining. It gives you a place to set up a barbecue, some chairs, a table, and possibly even a gazebo to protect you and your guests from rain or provide shade on a hot day. Just building the deck is not enough to keep it in good condition for years to come, though. You also need to paint or stain the deck to prevent moisture from seeping into the wood and causing the deck to rot.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO