PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The cash sale of the building the Pelican Seafood & Poboy restaurant is in has officially been completed. The building was sold by owners Mike Bordelon and Linda Sparks for $300,000 to the Heart of Worship Ministries of Louisiana with head pastor Keith Dickens signing for the church. The building owners were involved in a dispute over the shared parking lot between the buildings back in April. Now, the church owns both properties.

PELICAN, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO