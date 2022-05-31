ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manorville, NY

Officials: Hiker gets lost in Manorville Hills County Park

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

For the second time in a week, a man got lost in the woods in Manorville.

Firefighters say they responded to Manorville Hills County Park after getting a call from the man around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The man had been hiking for a few hours when he got lost, officials say.

The man was able to give fire responders his GPS coordinates and was found just before 8 p.m. with help from a police helicopter.

Last weekend, News 12 reported that a father and three of his sons got lost in the same park.

