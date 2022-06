After years spent working from home, my transition to part-time office life has meant several changes in my "new normal" schedule. First, I of course can't don my workout leggings and favorite baseball cap every day. With the necessity of "real clothes" also comes the accompaniment of some makeup, which I forego on work-from-home days. I know my co-workers are thankful to sit next to me with washed hair, an outfit free of dri-fit material, and as my mom says, "a little color" on my cheeks in the office. I now have a daily commute that's longer than the few steps to the kitchen table, and I get the pleasure of having productive in-person meetings. Wardrobe changes and friendly encounters aside, one of the biggest adjustments to being back in the office is practicing meal prepping again.

