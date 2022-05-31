ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George’s at the Cove Team Brings Oysters and Wood-Grilled Meats to La Jolla Shores

By Candice Woo
Eater
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly landed at the gateway to La Jolla Shores and located just three blocks from its mile-long beachfront is Sandpiper, a reimagined neighborhood restaurant from the George’s at the Cove team who shuttered Galaxy Taco, their casual Mexican establishment, last fall after six and half years in the...

sandiego.eater.com

Thrillist

Panera Is Bringing Lobster Back to Its Menu with 2 Tasty Options to Try

My summer diet includes three essential staples: rosé, oysters, and lobster. But now, it just got a whole lot more convenient to snag the latter. Panera is bringing back its fan-favorite Lobster Rolls and Lobster Mac & Cheese to menus following a three-year hiatus. Just in time for Memorial...
RESTAURANTS
Food & Wine

The Family Behind Mini Kabob Offers Big Armenian Flavors from a Tiny Restaurant

He is standing in the prep corner of the tiny kitchen at Mini Kabob, the beloved restaurant his family owns in Glendale, California. The night before, the 32-year-old and his father finished catering a local wedding for 100 people, so supplies are low, including the seasoned ground beef that forms the base of what is arguably their restaurant's most iconic dish—the tender lule kebab. When it emerges from the flames, it glistens with fat and ripples with flavor. Swaddle the meat in a blanket of chewy lavash and a shower of paper-thin onions, and it's one of the best bites in the entire city.
GLENDALE, CA
InsideHook

Here’s How to Recreate a Puerto Rican-Style Pig Roast at Home

If you grew up in a Puerto Rican community, chances are, summer was synonymous with lechon asado: roasted suckling pig cooked over charcoal and served alongside verduras, rummy cocktails and loads of reggaetón. At least, that’s how chef Joancarlo Parkhurst of Navy Yard’s La Famosa remembers it.
RECIPES
Eater

The Couple Behind Baker & Banker Is Back to Usher This Marina Restaurant Into a New Era

It’s been almost six years since wife-and-husband duo Lori Baker and Jeffrey Banker announced the closure of their eponymous Lower Pac Heights brasserie Baker & Banker, where they earned a reputation for offering sophisticated cooking and creative desserts. Now they’re back — to help co-owner and chef Aaron Toensing give Marina restaurant Maybeck’s a suave new look and menu debuting Thursday, June 30. Toensing first opened the restaurant with a previous business partner in 2015, but took the pandemic as an opportunity to reimagine both the space and food, ultimately recruiting his longtime friends Baker and Banker to transform the neighborhood spot into more of a culinary destination. “The whole idea is that it’s more thoughtful,” Baker says. “I feel that it’s harder and harder to find thoughtfulness at an affordable price.”
RESTAURANTS
State
California State
Eater

KIT, a Queer Business Incubator From a MeMe’s Diner Owner, Shuts Down

When MeMe’s Diner, Libby Willis and Bill Clark’s queer diner, announced its closure in fall 2020, fans of the Prospect Heights restaurant mourned the loss. By the following summer, Willis took over the former MeMe’s space and relaunched it as KIT, an acronym for Keep in Touch, an incubator for pop-ups that aimed to keep some of the MeMe’s spirit alive with an eye for queer-owned businesses. Now, less than a year later, Willis has confirmed to Eater that KIT permanently shut down last month.
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
Eater

18 Picturesque San Diego Restaurants for Your Wedding Day

Couples looking to tie the knot in San Diego have plenty of options, though there is nothing worse than bad wedding food. Luckily, there’s a vast array of local restaurants with unforgettable food that are also able to host the entire event. From ballrooms equipped for large groups to hotel restaurants geared for more intimate gatherings, lovebirds can celebrate their nuptials almost any way they please.
SAN DIEGO, CA
24/7 Wall St.

Best Seafood Restaurants in America

Americans don’t eat as much seafood as they should, according to federal dietary guidelines – but there is evidence that our per capita consumption may be inching up. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, we consumed 19.2 pounds of fish and shellfish per person in 2019, up 0.2 pounds from the previous year. […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

Michelin-Starred Le Coucou Chef Opens Downtown LA Restaurant This August

Chef Daniel Rose takes over the Hoxton hotel’s ground floor food and beverage menus this summer, which includes a restaurant, lobby lounge, and coffee stand. The Illinois-born, French-trained chef is best known for Michelin-starred Le Coucou restaurant in New York City, which serves high-end traditional French fare. Rose’s forthcoming Los Angeles concept Cafe Basque brings French-style Basque cuisine to Downtown; the restaurant promises to be less fussy than Le Coucou when it comes to both food and ambiance. The menu will highlight live-fire cooking, seasonally-driven ingredients, and local seafood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#La Jolla Shores#Cove#Meats#Trout#Food Drink#Galaxy Taco#Mexican
Eater

Classic Santa Monica Restaurant Izzy’s Deli Has Closed Permanently

Izzy’s Delicatessen in Santa Monica, located on the corner of 15th and Wilshire, and one of the last remaining Jewish delis in the seaside city, has closed for good, reports the Santa Monica Observer. The former 24/7 restaurant now has “For Lease” signs posted, with a real estate agent confirming to the Observer that the space is up for $25,000 a month. Shuttered since November 2020 to undergo renovations, Izzy’s promised customers with signs strewn across the front that it would reopen in June.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Eater

LA’s Most Exciting Pop-Up Is a Nigerian Tasting Menu in Hollywood

A suitcase arrives in Los Angeles every month from Nigeria. Its contents include suya spice blend, dried hibiscus, shito paste, and other raw ingredients destined for chef Tolu Erogbogbo’s kitchen in Hollywood. Here, he and business partner David Olusoga run a West African pop-up called Ilé. The dinners are a deeply personal expression of the flavors Erogbogbo grew up with. “I want to know where I’m buying my spices from,” says Erogbogbo, who goes by Eros. He adds that everything he sources is sustainably farmed from local villages around his hometown, Lagos, a metropolis as expansive as Los Angeles and currently Africa’s second-most populous city. The chef admits that some of the ingredients could be sourced in Southern California, but after years spent traveling the world and cooking out of a suitcase, it’s not only how he’s used to doing things, it’s become part of his story.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Oakland Is Getting a Glamorous Rooftop Lounge Inspired by Members-Only Club the Battery

There’s a posh rooftop lounge in the works for the East Bay. Oakland-based developer oWow hopes to channel the energy of some of San Francisco and New York’s trendiest hangouts — think, the rooftop bars at SoMa’s now-closed Virgin Hotel and Public hotel in New York City, and San Francisco’s members-only club the Battery — with their retail-residential project slated for 1510 Webster Street in downtown Oakland. The company filed for initial building permits back in mid-2021 but now shares more details about the vision for the retail square-footage within the mixed-used wooden building, which will be the second tallest wooden building in the country when completed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

Chef Behind Berkeley’s Now-Closed Saha Is Back, Joining Inner Sunset’s Expanding Food Scene

The “Lord of the Rings” soundtrack lists easily in the morning air out of Savor, a new vegan and vegetarian cafe on the corner of 5th and Irving Avenue. The shop is the latest in a string of new businesses to debut in the past year over the span of a few short Inner Sunset blocks: Midnite Bagel, Third Culture Bakery, The Red Tail, Foghorn Chicken and Beer, and a still-to-be-named Mexican seafood restaurant taking over the old Pluto’s space. Savor owner, Mohamed Aboghanem, says he’s happy to be in the mix. “I’ve lived in this city for like 33 years, man,” Aboghanem says. “It’s a nice step back from the fine dining thing.”
BERKELEY, CA
Eater

Paul Canales’s New Oakland Restaurant Occitania Delivers a Lesson in French Food, Art, and History

Chef Paul Canales is all about the details. Whether it’s getting into the weeds of what ingredients make a classic bouillabaisse, or selecting local artwork for his new Oakland restaurant Occitania, he’s involved on all levels. After years of running the kitchen at East Bay Italian standard Oliveto before branching out to Spanish food at Duende, Canales is now embarking on an exploration of southern French cuisine — and he wants to show diners a side of French food they may not know. “There’ll be some classic things that echo that kind of [French] restaurant,” Canales says. “But the food will be much more wide-ranging than what you see in any French place around here for sure.”
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

Tori Paitan Ramen Is Coming to West Campus

Highland Japanese restaurant Sazan Ramen is expanding with a second restaurant in West Campus this year. The 609 West 29th Street spot will open in sometime in the early fall. The new Sazan will serve its ramen menu centered on its tori paitan — creamy chicken broth — with spicy, vegan, and black garlic iterations. There are also chicken wings, dumplings, takoyaki, and mochi. There will be a full bar as well, serving cocktails, Japanese whiskys, and beer.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Members-Only Dinner Club Expands to Las Vegas Restaurants

A members-only dining club is expanding to Las Vegas this month, offering five-course dinners at three local restaurants to those who join. Currently operating in 12 cities, including New York, Austin and Chicago, Tasting Collective pairs chef-owned businesses with members who want to meet other food-obsessed people and try off-menu dishes when they dine.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Beloved Bakery Texas French Bread Announces Plans to Resume Baking

The owners of Texas French Bread, the longtime Austin bakery that was destroyed in a fire in January, announced plans to resume limited operations this month. However, its former home at 2900 Rio Grande Street remains in limbo. The bakery has leased a space at Prep ATX, a commercial kitchen...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

A Bustling Virginia-Highland Street Corner Loses a Popular Weekend Biscuit and Breakfast Spot

The Atlanta location of Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit closed Tuesday, May 31, after nearly seven years on Virginia Avenue in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood. Owner Carrie Morey, who first founded the biscuit business in 2005 in Charleston, South Carolina, tells the Atlanta Business Chronicle the lease was set to expire in July and with rising rents in the city and operating costs up by 30 percent, she decided to shut down the Atlanta restaurant.
CHARLESTON, SC
Eater

NYC’s Oprah-Approved Cafe Maman Announces Two New D.C. Outposts

NYC’s beloved French bakery maman will open three locations in the D.C. area, starting with a locale on Bethesda Row on Monday, June 6 (7140 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda, Md.). Maman Bethesda will be trailed by outposts in Georgetown and at Union Market, with exact addresses revealed closer to opening. Co-founders and cookbook authors Elisa Marshall and Benjamin Sormonte import popular salads, sandwiches, and their Oprah-endorsed nutty chocolate chip cookies down to D.C. A crogel — a bagel comprised of croissant dough — is a first for the brand, topped with smoked salmon, cream cheese, dill, and pickle onions. Styled after the South of France, each Maman features florals, vintage windows, and antique furniture. Maman Bethesda will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. Meanwhile, Maryland’s baked goods scene just grew with the arrival of Junction Bakery in Chevy Chase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

