George’s at the Cove Team Brings Oysters and Wood-Grilled Meats to La Jolla Shores

A suitcase arrives in Los Angeles every month from Nigeria. Its contents include suya spice blend, dried hibiscus, shito paste, and other raw ingredients destined for chef Tolu Erogbogbo’s kitchen in Hollywood. Here, he and business partner David Olusoga run a West African pop-up called Ilé. The dinners are a deeply personal expression of the flavors Erogbogbo grew up with. “I want to know where I’m buying my spices from,” says Erogbogbo, who goes by Eros. He adds that everything he sources is sustainably farmed from local villages around his hometown, Lagos, a metropolis as expansive as Los Angeles and currently Africa’s second-most populous city. The chef admits that some of the ingredients could be sourced in Southern California, but after years spent traveling the world and cooking out of a suitcase, it’s not only how he’s used to doing things, it’s become part of his story.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO